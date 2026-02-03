Chairman YCO and IIHM, Dr Suborno Bose unveiling the much awaited trophy of the IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad 2026 accompanied by Top Echelons of the Grand Jury

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3: The 12th IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2026 opened in Bengaluru with the kind of scale, theatre, and emotion that instantly signals a world event--an evening designed not just to 'begin' a competition, but to ignite a global movement of young culinary talent. From the very first moments, the ceremony carried the mood of an international arena: teams seated with their country buddies- IIHM students assigned to look after their wellbeing; a charged sense of anticipation in the room, and an atmosphere where tradition, innovation, and youthful ambition all shared the same spotlight. - An arena of nations, a shared oath, and a single language--food--as YCO 2026 begins its global journey in India.

The evening unfolded into a full spectacle. An energetic introduction to YCO framed the Olympiad as far more than a contest--a global celebration of culinary excellence, cultural identity, and friendship beyond borders. That message came alive in the most cinematic sequence of the night: the Entry of Countries--a rolling wave of nations, uniforms, flags, and faces--young chefs and mentors stepping forward as representatives of their culinary cultures. It was a visual reminder of what makes YCO unique: dozens of countries arriving not as rivals, but as co-travellers on one world stage, united by the universal language of food. In a powerful shift of tone, the ceremony then placed YCO within a larger national narrative--India's success story of transformation, and its accelerating leap into the era of AI and technology. This segment connected India's rise as a creator of innovation with IIHM's own future-facing leadership, including the spotlight on NamAIste GPT--positioning hospitality education as part of a broader, modern India story where technology is built with purpose and cultural relevance.

At the emotional centre of the evening was the arrival of Dr. Suborno Bose, introduced as a leader whose philosophy bridges innovation and humanity. His address anchored the ceremony's deeper meaning: that the world is entering a new era, but hospitality--at its core--remains human. The moment was staged with unmistakable drama, reinforcing the idea that YCO is not merely a student competition, but a platform where the future of hospitality is being imagined in real time. Setting an emotional cord that links human through the friendly bind of food Dr Bose said, "You have travelled from across continents, cultures, climates, and cuisines--but tonight, you stand together on one stage, united by a single language: food"

Addressing student chefs from across 40 countries, gathered in Bengaluru for the largest congregation of young chefs in the world, Dr Bose said, "You are here as culinary ambassadors--carrying the stories, traditions, ingredients, and philosophies of your nations. At its heart, the Young Chef Olympiad is culinary diplomacy in action--a place where borders dissolve, politics disappear, and food builds bridges. That is why YCO, conceived in India, is today celebrated across the world" The global stature of the event was reinforced through the presence and messages of senior leaders and respected voices. The ceremony carried a strong note of welcome and support from the Government of Karnataka through the video address of Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka. This was followed by the address and felicitation of the Tourism Secretary, Government of Karnataka, reflecting the significance of YCO not just as a culinary event, but as a moment of international cultural exchange hosted in Karnataka.

Adding gravitas to the international jury and adjudication framework, Professor David Foskett OBE, Chairperson of the Jury, was introduced and invited to speak--an important marker of the Olympiad's global credibility and standards. Reaching out to participants from 40 countries, Dr Foskett said, "YCO is not just a competition; it is a gathering of friends and like-minded individuals who understand culinary art and bring the world together through shared values in this much-travelled world. It is about friendship, food, and culture. We will witness the absolute best of humanity." "Food is a universal language understood by all. Food builds our relationships and helps us understand many cultures. It is an important symbol of belief and faith." - A message from Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor further amplified the sense of prestige, reinforcing that YCO is watched and respected across the culinary world.

The evening's drama was not only in speeches and dignitaries--it was in culture, rhythm, and symbolism. A highlight was the Karnataka folk dance--Dollu Kunitha, bringing the thunder of local tradition into a global arena. It reminded every international delegate present: Bengaluru was not just a venue, but a host city with living heritage--welcoming the world with identity and pride. One of the most meaningful moments of the ceremony followed: the handover of the Culinary Dossier, executed through the IIHM students. This was presented as culinary diplomacy in action--a symbolic exchange that captured YCO's theme for 2026: 'Preserving the World's Global Culinary Heritage through AI.'

As Dr Bose said, "For the first time, we are consciously positioning the 40 participating countries as a living laboratory of global culinary heritage. Not something you watch. Not something you download. But something alive--experienced through people, conversations, kitchens, mistakes, learning, and friendships. This kind of learning will never come from a YouTube video. It comes from standing next to a fellow young chef from another country, asking questions, sharing stories, tasting food, and understanding why a cuisine evolved the way it did." The message was clear and stirring: culinary heritage is fragile when it remains undocumented, oral, and unrecorded--and in this Olympiad, AI is positioned not as a replacement for craft, but as a tool to carry traditions forward with respect and rigour.

The ceremony then rose toward its peak with the announcement of the Grand Jury--a roll-call moment that felt like the unveiling of a global panel of guardians of culinary excellence. This built seamlessly into the night's most iconic highlight: the Unveiling of the YCO Trophy, staged as a collective pledge of purpose and passion. With the YCO Anthem playing and the symbolic 'hand on heart' moment, the unveiling became more than a reveal--it became a declaration that the next six days would be marked by discipline, integrity, and the spirit of the Olympiad. The finale brought the evening's emotional arc to its highest point: the YCO Banner and Torch entry, followed by the Oath Taking Ceremony--with oaths administered on behalf of contestants, mentors, and judges. In those words lay the heartbeat of YCO: competition guided by fair play, hospitality guided by values, and excellence guided by respect.

Media Details: Mr Sujay Gupta Group Director IIHM sujay.gupta@iihm.ac.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874623/IIHM_YCO_2026.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569189/5746824/IIHM_Logo.jpg