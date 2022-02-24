ImpactGuru announces its first-ever Impact Guru Excellence in Healthcare Summit and Awards 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading integrated healthcare financing platform ImpactGuru.com is organizing its first-ever 'Impact Guru Excellence in Healthcare Summit & Awards' on 28th February 2022, which also marks National Rare Disease Day 2022.

In India, patients' access to quality healthcare and financing of their expensive treatments has been a cause of concern. Over 500 million middle class Indians lack any kind of health insurance coverage. Due to a lack of financial resources many patients are forced to either postpone treatments or look for a cheaper alternative or borrow money at high-interest rates or sell their property or jewellery whilst struggling to afford the quality healthcare they require to recover.

This summit is a platform to discuss how the Indian healthcare sector is imparting advanced quality treatment, care, and financing for medical expenses of critical illnesses and rare diseases.

The event will be attended by senior professionals from the healthcare industry to share their invaluable insights from their respective fields. The event day will consist of multiple knowledgeable sessions/panels from Indian healthcare stakeholders followed by awarding healthcare changemakers.

Panel Discussion, 28th Feb 2022:

The speakers for each session comprises of industry luminaries actively involved and committed to shaping the Indian healthcare industry like Abdullah Saleem - Group CIO, Omni Hospitals; Ajay Mahipal - Director, HealthQuad; Alpana Sharma - Co-founder & Director-Patient Advocacy, Cure SMA Foundation of India; Dr. Ann Agnes Mathew - Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, Bangalore Baptist Hospital; Dr. Anurag Shrimal - Director, Center for Liver, Pancreas and Intestine Transplantation Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital (Mumbai); Arun Goyal - CIO, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; Dr. Ashok R. Mehta - Medical Director & Consultant Cancer Surgeon, MG Hospital; John Chandy, Chief Business Officer, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (Chennai); Joy Chakraborty - COO, Hinduja Hospital; Dr. Joy Varghese - Director - Gleneagles Global Health City; Dr. Mohan Menon - Faculty, Hartford Hospital Cancer Institute; Nivesh Khandelwal - Founder, LetsMD; Dr Padmaja Lokireddy - Haemato Oncologist & Bone Marrow Transplant Specialist, Apollo Hospitals, (Hyderabad); Parameshwaran Sitaram - Director, Public Affairs, Sanofi Specialty Care; Piyush Jain - Co-founder and CEO, ImpactGuru.com; Rajiv Sikka - CIO, Medanta; Dr. Ratna Dua Puri - Chairperson, Institute of Medical Genetics & Genomics, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; Dr. Sandeep Nayak - Director of Surgical Oncology, Fortis Cancer Institute ,MACS; Sangita Topiwala - Director, Market Access, Sanofi India Ltd.; Sanjay Kumar Singh - Business Head-Transplant Programme, Apollo Hospitals Group; Dr. S Prakash - Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance; Dr. Subhaprakash Sanyal - Consultant Hematology | Fortis Hospital (Mulund) and Hiranandani Hospital (Vashi); Sunayana Singh - CEO, Organ India; Dr. Sunil Chandy - Chief Medical Officer, ITC India; Dr. Sunil Kumar Rao - CEO, Gujarat Cancer Society; Dr. Vivek Talaulikar - CEO Gleneagles Global Hospital (Mumbai); Yogesh Agarwal - Founder, Onsurity and more.

"Having witnessed a fundraising velocity at one donation per second to being the pioneer in raising funds for the INR 16 crore wonder drug for patients fighting rare diseases, 2021 has been a year of milestones for ImpactGuru.com. Commemorating its large-scale impact, 'Impact Guru Excellence in Healthcare Summit & Awards 2022', will drive meaningful conversations on 'Making Healthcare Accessible and Affordable to All' and honour the achievements of healthcare changemakers," says Piyush Jain and Khushboo Jain Co-founders, ImpactGuru.com in a joint statement.

The awards categories for the event are as follows:

Doctor Excellence Award

Commendable contributions in Rare Disease patient care

Commendable contributions in Cancer Care of patients

Commendable contributions in Solid Organ Transplants

Commendable contributions in Liquid Transplants

Commendable contributions in Pediatric Transplants

Hospital Excellence Award

Champion of Multi-speciality Hospitals in India

Champion of Hospital Chain in India

Champion of Children's Hospital in India

Nurses Excellence Award

Best Employer of the year (Nurse)

Best Nurse of the Year

Chief Nurse Officer of the year

Healthcare Supporter Recognitions

Made A Difference in Patient Care by a Medical Social Worker

Made A Difference in Patient Care by a Department Coordinator

Made A Difference in Rural Patient Care

Healthcare Personality of the Year

Exceptional Leadership in Upskilling Healthcare Professionals in India

Exceptional Leadership in Patient Experiences

Healthcare Team of the Year

Healthcare Team of the Year that promoted Digital Innovations in the medical fraternity

Healthcare Team of the Year - Healthcare Financing and CSR

Healthcare Team of the Year - Medical Social Work

Healthcare Team of the Year - Patient Finance

Warriors That Bravely Fought the COVID

Most Impactful NGO that supported India's people during the COVID battle

Healthcare Hero For COVID patients

Best Hospital that showcased excellent contributions towards COVID patients

Special Recognition

Most Impactful Healthcare Personality of the Year

The awards winners announcements will start at 3:50 pm, Monday, 28th Feb 2022, on the virtual event that can be joined via the below-mentioned link

(https://www.tbmindia.in/impactguruhealthcare).

Incubated at Harvard Innovation Labs USA in 2014, ImpactGuru.com is India's leading integrated healthcare financing platform and raises money online for medical expenses via online crowdfunding such as COVID-19, cancer, transplants, accidents, and rare diseases. It aggregates a large number of online payments to allow any individual requiring financial assistance to raise funds for any social cause. ImpactGuru.com has helped over 25,000 patients, overall impacted 5 lakh lives, with its global partners for varied causes with donations coming in from 165+ countries. ImpactGuru.com has been awarded & recognised by esteemed industry bodies nationally and globally. (https://www.impactguru.com)

