Impetus is India's top 25 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021

You would like to read
- Magic EdTech named Great Place To Work-Certified™ Company
- Celebrate Diwali with a Fusion Agarbatti: Zed Black launches Dual Fragrant 'Aromix - Fusion Incense Sticks'
- After supporting 1200+ people during COVID-19, Impetus now vaccinates all its employees and their family members
- The Impetus Group donates medical equipment to strengthen the fight against Black Fungus
- Being Human Clothing appoints Sanjeev Rao as CEO
New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.impetus.com) Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd. has been recognized as India's top 25 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021 by the Great Place to Work® Institute.
The organization stands for its people first approach, diversity and inclusion practices and policies, fast paced learning & growth framework and world class software products, services and solutions.
This year, 263 organizations in the IT & IT-BPM sector undertook this assessment. Based on a rigorous evaluation, top 75 organizations among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021 have been recognized. These organizations excel both on people practices designed for their employees and act on the feedback to create a high-trust culture.
This recognition demonstrates the trust and pride the employees hold in the organization. The organization has made consistent endeavours to create an environment that promotes camaraderie and delivers a great workplace experience for its people.
On this initiative, Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior Vice President Operations & Human Empowerment, added, "We will continue to partner with our people in the journey towards building and sustaining a high-trust, high-performance culture. We are committed to creating exceptional employee experience at work and this recognition is a testament to our endeavour."
Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its employee-friendly work culture. The organization has bagged several awards in the past, including 'India's 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021' by Great Place to Work institute, '2021 Working Mother & Avtar 100 Best Companies for Women in India', and 'Top 25 Dream Employers of the Year' 2021 by World HRD. They have also been recognized among 'Asia's Dream Employer of the year for the 5th time' by Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards 2021 and 'Top 75 IT & IT-BPM India's Best Workplaces, 2020' by the Great Place to Work Institute.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor