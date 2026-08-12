PNN Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 12: The Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad's Dubai Campus has announced impressive Summer Internship Program (SIP) outcomes for students of its Dual Country Program (DCP), reaffirming the institute's commitment to delivering globally relevant management education and providing students with meaningful international industry exposure. This year's internship season witnessed participation from more than 40 leading organisations, offering students opportunities across a wide range of industries. Students secured management internships across diverse sectors in Dubai, including BFSI, Consumer Goods, E-commerce, Education, FinTech, FMCG, Healthcare, Information Technology, Logistics, Management Consulting, Marketing, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Gas, Pharma, Real Estate, and Retail.

The internship season was led by the Oil & Gas sector, followed by Retail, FMCG, and E-commerce, reflecting the strong demand for management talent across Dubai's dynamic business landscape. Students also gained valuable exposure in FinTech, Consumer Goods, BFSI, Information Technology, Healthcare, Pharma, Automobile E-commerce, Agro Tech, Logistics, and other emerging industries. Students secured summer internships with a diverse portfolio of reputed regional and global organisations, including Advanta, BMA International, Beiersdorf, CarDekho, Centrepoint, eBay, Empire Aviation Group, Faber Capital, Fillit, Himalaya, Honasa, LT Foods, Marico,Porter, Sobha Furniture, RAG Holdings, Rayqube, Revo, Tally, Valeo Health, Zee, and several other leading companies, reaffirming the programme's strong industry connect.

The summer internships spanned a wide spectrum of business functions, including Investment Banking, Equity Research, Corporate Finance, GTM Strategy, Marketing Automation, Digital Marketing, E-commerce, Data Analytics, AI & Business Operations, Supply Chain & Logistics, Account Management, Trade Marketing & Commercial Excellence, Content Marketing, and Business Strategy, enabling students to apply classroom learning to real-world business environments. Dr. Manjeet Kharub, Chairperson of DCP Program said, "These outcomes reflect a truly collective effort. We acknowledge the valuable contribution of our faculty members from India and across the world, whose teaching and mentorship prepared the students for these diverse professional opportunities. We are grateful to the Career Services team for its sustained industry engagement, and the student committee for its dedicated coordination. Most importantly, the commitment, preparedness, and professionalism demonstrated by the entire batch were instrumental in achieving these encouraging internship outcomes."

The internship outcomes also reflected the quality of opportunities secured by students, with competitive stipend packages: * Highest Stipend: AED 5,000 * Top 10% Stipend: AED 3,154 * Top 25% Stipend: AED 2,531 * Average Stipend: AED 1,761 Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, IMT Ghaziabad, said: "The Dual Country Program exemplifies IMT Ghaziabad's vision of delivering a truly global management education. Our Dubai Campus plays a pivotal role in providing students with international academic exposure and access to a vibrant business ecosystem. The strong summer internship outcomes reflect the quality of our students, the relevance of our curriculum, and the confidence that leading organisations place in IMT Ghaziabad graduates. We remain committed to creating transformative learning experiences that prepare future leaders for success in an increasingly interconnected world."

The PGDM Dual Country Program (DCP) of IMT Ghaziabad offers students a distinctive international learning experience by combining academic rigour at IMT Ghaziabad with global exposure at its Dubai Campus. Through international academic immersion, cross-cultural learning, and industry engagement, the programme equips students with global perspectives, practical business experience, and the leadership capabilities required to excel in an increasingly interconnected business environment. About IMT Ghaziabad Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad (IMT Ghaziabad), established in 1980, is India's premier management school. IMT Ghaziabad has been set up under the aegis of Lajpat Rai Educational Society (LES), a society duly registered under Societies Act 1860, Government of India and is among the first few schools in India to be AACSB-accredited. It has also been accredited by the South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS) and the PGDM programs of IMT Ghaziabad are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), and all its two-year PGDM programs have been granted MBA equivalence by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The institute is ranked #1 in India and #59 globally in the Financial Times Masters in Finance (MiF) Rankings 2026, registering an impressive seven-place jump globally from the previous year. Further reinforcing its national standing, IMT Ghaziabad secured the #30 position in the NIRF India Rankings 2025 (Management category), advancing five places over the previous year.

The institute offers AICTE-approved two-year management programs (PGDM Full-time, PGDM Marketing, PGDM Financial Management, PGDM Banking and Financial Services, and PGDM Dual Country Program), as well as programs for experienced professionals (PGDM ExP), and a fellow program in management (recognized as equivalent to a PhD by AIU). With a distinguished legacy of over four decades, IMT Ghaziabad has shaped students' professional journey, actively contributing to their success in leadership roles. IMT Ghaziabad has an engaged alumni network of over 15,000 alumni worldwide who thrive as business leaders, entrepreneurs, academicians, public service leaders, and changemakers. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)