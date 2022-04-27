Incomet awarded best EdTech startup in 2021-2022

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/PNN): India has the potential to be among the top financially literate countries in the world as 27.6 per cent of its people in the age group 25-44 continue participating in the financial inclusion program through financial education.

Earlier 24 per cent of people in the country were financially literate. The fact that three-fourths of the population in India does not know or understand the pressing need of managing finances is scary for a country that depends on the economy for its development. So it is very important for us to make the generation financially literate so that we can foresee the development of the country.

The need for having financial literacy has never been higher; with the burgeoning Indian economy driven by its strong stock market, the time is ripe for individuals to capitalise on the potential gains offered by strategic investments driven by a mix of art and science. The ideal approach to financial education is to 'catch the youngsters', as Lack of financial literacy is something that is one of the major challenges among today's generation.

According to Sachin K Sheron, Founder (https://www.hbfdirect.com) HBF Direct "We have recently recognized (https://incomet.in) Incomet the best EdTech startup in 2021-2022 for creating some of the finest entrepreneurs in Stock Trading. As Incomet is a company which came up with a vision to enrich the lives of the already exceptional Indian youth with stock market education. These training programs helps the students with constant innovation of the market information & also gives them real-time practical exposure. These things help the student to constantly keep them self-updated with the ups & downs of the market."

"The stock market is considered a good place to generate wealth over a short period of time. Today, many younger people are taking steps managing their finances by discovering different avenues like the stock market and mutual funds. But as we all know incomplete knowledge is always dangerous. While the generation is ready to explore the financial markets, we should be equally prepared to provide the desired training as this is the need of the hour" said Sheron.

Incomet, an ed-tech platform, was established by its mercurial founder Kanishk Gupta in 2019, with the aim of simplifying and redefining financial literacy through its Stock Entrepreneur Program (SEP) by enriching the lives of Indian youth with stock market trading using robust technical analysis and making them accessible to every individual.

2021 has been a remarkable year of growth for the company and it wants to use its position in the market to strengthen its offerings. The next year beckons the launch of new products and services will take the Indian financial education sector by storm, create a better value point for individuals eager to learn, and empower them to become better versions of themselves.

