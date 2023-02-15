India Digital Summit 2023 to bring ecosystem stalwarts on one platform

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): All roads for the movers and shakers of the digital ecosystem will lead to the 17th India Digital Summit (IDS 2023), India's largest and oldest digital conference, on January 20 and 21, 2023 at The LaLit, New Delhi. Organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), in association with MessageBird, IDS 2023 will bring together over 150 speakers, including policymakers, regulators, industry captains and subject stalwarts in more than 60 sessions, with a representation from over 500 digital brands, and participation of over 3000 delegates. The summit will culminate with the announcement of the winners of the prestigious India Digital Awards (13th edition), to be given away in 57 categories.

The theme of the conference is 'Amrit Kaal: Digital India@100'. Among those who will address IDS 2023 are Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles; P D Vaghela, Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI); Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge; Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and VP, Google India; Dinesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, IndiaMART; Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President - India, META India; Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India & South Asia; Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business officer and President Network Expansion, ONDC; and Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, COO, Airtel Payments Bank.

Participants at IDS 2023 will deliberate on the digital landscape across various sectors including fintech, e-commerce & D2C, entertainment, health tech, online gaming, advertising and logistics, and reflect on how to pave the way for India to become an economic powerhouse.

A report, titled 'The USD 500 Bn Credit Opportunity for Digital SMEs', jointly produced by IAMAI and GetVantage with RedSeer as the knowledge partner, will be published at IDS 2023.

Highlights of IDS 2023

*2 DAYS * 9 TRACKS * 60+ SESSIONS * 150+ SPEAKERS, * 500 + DIGITAL BRANDS * 3000+ attendees.

For more information on IDS 2023 visit - (https://indiadigitalsummit.in) India Digital Summit.

Established in 2004, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body and the country's only organization representing the digital services industry with over 450 Indian and multinational corporations as its members, which include established companies in diverse sectors of the digital ecosystem as well as start-ups. Its mandate is to expand and enhance the online and mobile value-added services sectors. It is dedicated to presenting a unified voice of the businesses it represents to the government, investors, consumers and other stakeholders. IAMAI represents varied sectors such as digital advertising, digital entertainment, TravelTech, online gaming, digital payments, fintech, digital commerce, Edtech, Healthtech, Agritech, Big data, ML, AI & IoT, AR/ VR, LogisticsTech and so on.

