India International Science Festival 2020 witnesses innovative interventions to contribute towards the building of a self-reliant India

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 6th edition of India International Science Festival 2020 (IISF 2020) on 22 December 2020. The theme of the event is 'Science for Self-Reliant India and Global Welfare'.

The objective of the event was to provide a platform to participants to contribute towards nation-building by coming up with novel solutions to societal problems, that would, in turn, result in reciprocation of knowledge and emergence of ideas for the national interest. The identified Plenary Sessions "Igniting Young Minds for Solution centric STI Interventions".

The India International Science Festival (IISF) will provide the spark of innovativeness and a strong belief in science and scientists among the country's citizens that will catapult the country into becoming a world leader.

As a part of the IISF 2020, a special event titled "New Age Technology Show" is being organized by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). The event shall witness various sessions spread across three days, and aims to encourage innovation in the field of emerging technologies such as AI-ML & Data Analytics, AR/VR/MR/XR and many others, cutting edge technologies like IoT, Electronic system Design & Manufacturing (ESDM), Blockchain, 5G, Cyber Security, etc. across the country for making India a Product Nation.

"IISF 2020 is going to be the largest science and technology show in the world to celebrate innovations. Young innovators and startups can leverage emerging tech to build disruptive products & solutions to address the challenges of society," said Dr Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI, while kickstarting the New Age Technology Show inaugural session.

"Industry 4.0 technologies can revolutionize the landscape of research, innovation & product development while boosting the economy of India," he further added.

"New age technologies like AI & Data Analytics will revolutionize the manufacturing and supply chain sectors. The next decade is crucial for India to take a lead globally in emerging technologies innovation," cited Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur at New Age Technology Show at IISF 2020.

"AI systems are touching our lives in a more integrated way across various mundane and industrial tasks and accomplishing them with greater accuracy, precision, and efficiency," said Subodh Sachan, Director, STPI INDIA & MD & CEO, STPINEXT in his welcome address, on this occasion.

New Age Technology Show was followed by a session on Technology Deliberation & Innovation Showcase on AI-ML & Data Analytics. Brilliant thought leaders from Government, industry and academia deliberated on the cutting-edge technologies. Dr B K Panigrahi, Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Delhi, Dr Mausam, Professor & Head, CSE and School of AI, IIT, New Delhi, Shri Umakant Soni, Co-founder AIfoundry at Chapter AI Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, Dr Kalyan Netti, Principal Scientist, CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, Shri. Ajinkya Malasane, Co-Founder at Playment.

During Startups Video Showcase, 6 promising startups, such as Liger Mobility, Raptee, Kshemin Labs, Grainpad Pvt. Ltd. Sumitra Singh and Xenon Digilabs Pvt. Ltd showcased their AI & Data Analytics based innovative products. The programme was coordinated by Dr Pooja Ghosh, Assistant Professor, IIT Delhi, Dr Dhirendra Kumar, BLD Institute of Research & Learning and Sanjay Burde, Senior Principal Scientist CSIR-NISCAIR.

