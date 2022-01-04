India Pavilion rings in 2022 with 7 lakh visitors

Dubai [UAE], January 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): The India Pavilion, one of the largest and most visited pavilions at EXPO2020 Dubai welcomed the new year in style as it crossed 7 lakh footfalls since its opening. The Pavilion was inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, on October 1, 2021, and has so far clocked 7,05,622 visitors as on 3rd January. The India Pavilion had crossed 6 lakh footfalls on December 22, 2021.

In his tweet message, Goyal said, "Celebrating the Grandeur of ((https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndiaAtDubaiExpo?src=hashtag_click) #IndiaAtDubaiExpo with 7 Lakh+ Footfall. The buzz continues at India Pavilion as it achieves remarkable feat in less than 100 days. The iconic India Pavilion at ((https://twitter.com/expo2020dubai) @Expo2020Dubai has left the whole world in awe with our dynamic culture & futuristic plans." ((https://twitter.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1478263927934894081?t=D8RZ0Pp1AA8wG-dFbSAD5Q & s=19).

The India Pavilion is currently hosting the 'Jammu & Kashmir (J & K) week' and 'Tourism week' which was inaugurated on January 3. As part of the J & K week, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory (UT) of J & K along with other government officials from the UT will hold various G2B, B2G and G2G meetings and invite global investors to invest across key sectors like tourism, handloom & handicraft, food processing among others while the Tourism week will highlight the vast opportunities in India's tourism and hospitality sector during the 2-week participation of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

In December, the India Pavilion saw high-profile visits including Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, B.S. Yediyurappa, Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, and India's Foreign Secretary, Harsh V Shringla among others.

Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza, renowned fashion designer, entrepreneur and film maker, Manish Malhotra and noted Indian singers Hariharan, Benny Dayal, Jonita Gandhi among others also visited the India Pavilion recently.

Additionally, leading voices from the Government of India including Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas & Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, R.K. Singh, Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, Darshana V Jardosh, Minister of State for Textile & Railways and Dr K. Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) & Secretary, Department of Space among others have been a part of the sessions at the India Pavilion earlier.

The India Pavilion has been recognised as 'one of the most iconic pavilions' at the Expo by American Institute of Architects among the 192 participating countries. The Pavilion has played a key role in showcasing the Indian start-up ecosystem amongst global audience through initiatives like 'Elevate', that aims to display unconventional solutions created by 500 Indian start-ups from across the country.

States such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and UT of Ladakh among others have successfully showcased their business ecosystem along with rich cultural heritage and sourced investment opportunities from leading global investors. Additionally, sectors such as New and Renewable Energy, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Oil & Gas, Textile, Knowledge and Learning have held respective weeks to highlight the growth and investment opportunities in these areas.

The upcoming weeks at the India Pavilion will witness participation from states such as Goa, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu among others and sectors such as Steel, Healthcare, Electronics and Information Technology, Energy Conservation, Environment & Sustainability, Tribal Affairs to name a few.

