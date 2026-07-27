SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: India's Best Design Awards (IBDA) has announced the winners of India's Best In-House Design Studios 2026 and the GOAT Design Studios 2026. These awards recognise organisational design teams and studios that have consistently demonstrated excellence, strategic thinking and a strong commitment to using design to create meaningful business and user outcomes.

As organisations increasingly integrate design into their decision-making processes, in-house teams are playing a broader strategic role. India's Best In-House Design Studios recognises these design teams who work across disciplines and departments to create relevant, effective and well-designed solutions.

"An in-house design team brings together a deep understanding of the organisation, its customers and its long-term objectives. These awards recognise teams that are using this understanding to make design an integral part of how their organisations think, communicate and grow," said Sudhir Sharma, IndiDesign and DesignIndia.