India's Biggest Beauty Pageant MIIQ 2020 Unwinds With Beautiful Memories Of A Gorgeous Display of Talent

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/India PR Distribution): With a motto that defines, 'Be Confident, Be Strong, Be YOU', India's biggest beauty pageant Mrs India International Queen 2020 has marked its success with a massive participation.

The event that took place in Hotel Crowne Plaza, Delhi marked the presence of married women not only from India but also from other countries as well.

The Director and Founder of MIIQ, Ankita Saroha organised the 3 day event to give women a chance to glorify their skills and talent. The women gathered at the event won the hearts of the viewers. Rohit Khandelwal, Mr. World 2016 and Suman Rao, Miss World Asia 2019, Miss World 2nd Runner Up 2019 were present in the show as Celebrity judges and the rest of the guests, who joined them as the jury, included Ankita Saroha, Director of Mrs India International Queen, Tarun Choudhary, Director of Shiv Med Private Limited, Ravi Shankar, Actor, Advocate and Businessman and Sonali Sherry, Celebrity Makeup Artist who selected all the contestants after deliberate understanding.

The winner in Mrs. Category was Upaasana Kalia from Punjab, who won Rs 1 Lac as prize money, Pooja Gangyan from Uttar Pradesh was the 1st Runner Up with Rs 50000 Prize Money and Rajni Jha from Delhi was the 2nd Runner Up with Rs 25000 Prize Money. The winner in Classic Mrs. Category was Manju Upadhyay from Haryana who also won Rs 1 Lac as prize money, Sevana Jacques from Goa was 1st Runner Up with Rs 50000 and Amrit Kaur from Delhi was 2nd Runner Up with Rs 25000 prize money.

The finalists also won several subtitles, which are as follows - Mrs India Goodness Ambassador was won by Upaasana Kalia, Mrs India Shining Star won by Amaayra Yadav, Mrs India Fashion Icon won by Madhuparna Hore, Mrs. India Congeniality won by Kuljit Bhamrah, Mrs India Best Ramp Walk won by Rajni Jha, Mrs India Vivacious won by Pooja Gangyan, Mrs India Glamorous won by Priyanka Shoor, Mrs India Talented won by Manju Upadhyay, Mrs India Mesmerizing Eyes won by Surbhi Malhotra, Mrs India Glowing Skin won by Sevana Jacques, Mrs India Ravishing won by Dr Abhilasha Maharshi, Mrs India Sensational won by Laboni Saha, Mrs India Alluring won by Neelam Malik, Mrs India Beautiful Hairs won by Srishty Kesari, Mrs India Popularity Queen and Mrs India Tenacious won by Dr Nita Hazarika, Mrs India Fabulous won by Dr Goma, Mrs India Brilliant won by Maya Ayappa, Mrs India Courageous won by Rinku Barman, Mrs India Inspiring won by Priyanka Sinha Roy, Mrs India Diligent won by Dr Deepalee Das, Mrs India Adorable won by Dr Simmy Khaneja, Mrs India Intelligent won by Baljit Kaur Talwandi, Mrs India Perfectionist won by Amrit Kaur, Mrs India Photogenic won by Pubali Chakravarty and Mrs India Renaissance won by Dr Sujata Kapoor.

Prasantt Ghosh, international choreographer and catwalk trainer trained the finalists for 3 days while Debojyoti Dasgupta, a renowned emcee and TV presenter was the official host for the show. Photos and videos were managed by Imagesque of Lalit Rana. Pradeep Negi was the Self defence Trainer for the show, and the event management was done by Sunny and Vivek of the Dreamcatchers Private Limited.

"This is a platform to promote all married women, so that even after marriage, the women are able to showcase their skills and talents and live their dreams. Not only from India, a lot of women from outside India also participated in our event," said Ankita, while talking about the success of the event.

"I wish all my contestants luck and a lot of thanks to Lakme Academy Rohini who was the makeup sponsor and played a great role in making this show successful,"Ankita added.

She also thanked Dr Zahida Johal, sponsor from Zaesthetics London UK, Shalu Pandey from Pagdandiyan NGO, Kanshi TV from United Kingdom, her team Antara and Keshav Sharma and media partners Aaj Tak, India News, Delhi News Express, Hindustan Times, Dainik Bhaskar, Sur Sangam Radio Canada, Malaysia World News, Aap ki Awaaz Radio UK, Apni Dilli News, News 1 Express, Punjabi National for the constant support and encouragement for making this event a huge success.

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)