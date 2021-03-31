India's fastest growing tea hotspot, 'Tea Post' makes it big

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/ThePRTree): Tea is no less than the National Drink of India. It is the second most consumed liquid after water.

A road-side tea stall is a common sight across the country. One person thought of bringing a change to this highly unorganized sector in such a manner that it becomes one of the most lucrative businesses placed on the High Street. In 2013, Darshan Dashani started Tea Post with the first outlet in Rajkot and since then, he has not looked back!

Tea Post has been one of the very few brands, especially in the F & B segment who have grown multi-fold even during pandemic and post lockdown, it has expanded with more than 20 outlets in the last 8 months. When it comes to hygiene, Tea Post doesn't leave any chance! Yes! Hygiene has always been of utmost importance at Tea Post. Tea Post uses 'Bio-degradable Cups' since day one, so nothing stopped its growth wheel. Now with more than 185 outlets, this innovative tea hang-out has become India's biggest tea cafe chain.

From the moment it launched, Tea Post was an instant hit among the tea-loving community across all age groups. In less than two years, there were more than 56 outlets across major cities of Gujarat. In 2017, Tea Post expanded its presence in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and later in Madhya Pradesh.

Understanding the needs of its customers, in 2017, Darshan Dashani came up with another concept of Tea Post as an open cafe spread across more than 25000 square feet and he positioned it as an exclusive 'evening hangout place'. Such cafes were setup in Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Ahmedabad.

"We serve an unmatched experience of having tea. Our taste is beyond words. We leave no stone unturned in maintaining hygiene while appeasing the taste buds of tea-lovers with good value for money. Apart from these, we have a welcoming ambiance at all outlets. Once, we introduced 'Free Wifi' that had great pull for the customers. In 2019, we upgraded our smaller outlets by increasing space and modified ambiance and re-positioned them premium as Tea Lounge. With a total of 185 outlets, we currently have 16 premium lounges and we have been getting exceptionally good response", said Darshan Dashani.

A large number of female-staff are hired for a workforce and we duly encouraged women entrepreneurs to own a franchisee at Tea Post, which is very much successful. The Tea Post is now focusing on semi-urban and rural areas for expansion. It has already identified around 125 villages for setting up outlets.

Tea Post came up with the unique idea of serving traditional snacks like Ganthiya, Muthiya, Dhokla, etc. along with global snacks such as Sandwiches, French Fries, Noodles, Cheese Garlic Toasts, etc. so as to create an exhaustive menu for anyone who wants a perfect accompaniment with favourite Tea.

"Tea Post has already a good presence in reputed educational institutions like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Udaipur, IIM Indore, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Indore, Parul University, etc. This shows that Tea Post has become Young India's favourite hangout. Along with that, we are present in prominent IT Parks and Hospitals across 4 states. In the coming years, we're planning to expand in Northern and Southern India. My vision is to make this brand deeply connected to all Indians in the global diaspora," added Darshan Dashani.

With over 1 million cups sold in a month across 40 major cities of India, Tea Post is poised to become the flag-bearer of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local campaigns initiated by the Government of India.

