India's First ever Mattress recycling campaign by IPUA, ISPF and The Kabadiwala

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], July 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bhopal BMC Commissioner K.V.S Choudary, I.A.S along with BMC additional Commissioner MP Singh, and the President of Association of All Industries, Mandideep Rajeev Agrawal, inaugurated India's first ever Mattress recycling campaign, an initiative of the Indian Polyurethane Association (IPUA), Indian Sleep Product Federation (ISPF) and The Kabadiwala.

Madanlal Gurjar, Vice President and Vijay Gaur, Secretary of Govindpura Industries Association also participated in the campaign and extended their full support.

In the pursuit to take care of the environment, ISPF and IPUA along with the Kabadiwala have taken the initiative of Green Revolution that aims at recycling the used mattresses and not allowing them to go to the landfill, thus to achieve maximum impact on environment sustainability and pollution control.

Under the campaign, the old mattress would be picked up from the consumer's doorstep as per their request on the Kabadiwala app/website or on call. Consumers will also get a discount redemption coupon as a token of appreciation towards their contribution for environment sustainability. They can redeem the coupon against any product from Mattress Circular Journey retail partners.

A mattress consists of a wide variety of recyclable raw materials like Foam, cotton, coir, metal spring or rubber. These mattresses are however simply disposed of by households that eventually adds up to unsanitary landfills posing severe hazard to the environment as the Land becomes barren, soil loses fertility, landfills release harmful gases and pollutes the air, and thousands of animals die.

The initiative will promote the Indian mattress industry as a green industry. It will also help people to dispose of their mattresses in an eco-friendly manner, taking them towards a sustainable living. The participating dealers will be certified as a sustainable retail shop. India's first Mattress recycling campaign under the guidance of IPUA & ISPF is starting from Bhopal, which will significantly help in regulating mattress circular economy, in saving environment and natural resources.

The initiative will be highly supported by BMC for its huge success; BMC appreciates such causes that fulfil the aim of missions like Swacch Bharat says K.V.S. Choudary, BMC Commissioner.

Indian Sleep Products Federation (ISPF) is an Association of Mattress Manufacturers spread across India. To offer consumers the finest of sleep solutions and support the growth of the Indian Bedding industry, we at ISPF constantly endeavour to innovate and bring advancements in sleep product technologies. As an association, one of ISPF's mottos is to take care of the environment by inventing environmentally sustainable products and processes.

Indian polyurethane Association (IPUA) represents the combined interest of the Polyurethane industry. Sustainable growth of the industry is the goal of IPUA. It's members constitute raw material manufacturers, foam processors, equipment suppliers and allied enterprises. IPUA conducts webinars, networking programs, exhibitions and support the industry in imparting polyurethane education.

The Kabadiwala is redefining the waste management value chain by bringing in efficiency, transparency and traceability in waste collection, segregation and recovery through technology and logistics optimization along with an on-ground network for maximum recycling. Our platform helps find and map assets that streamline the collection of post-consumer waste, schedule efficient & cost-effective pickups and incorporate them into the Recycling industry for sustainability that further marks upon saving natural resources and precious energy.

