India's first Fenton Catalytic Reactor project thrown open by GESCSL

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 30 (ANI/ThePRTree): The Green Environment Services Co-operative Society Limited has implemented advanced waste water treatment technology called Fenton Catalytic Reactor which was thrown open in the presence of dignitaries such as Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel, Minister of State Pradeepsinhji Jadeja, Minister of State, Environment Jaydrathsinhji Parmar, MLA Ahmedabad East Hasmukhbhai Patel, MLA Ahmedabad West, Kiritbhai Solanki, GCCI President Natubhai Patel, President of Vatva Industries Association Dimpalbhai Patel and many more on June 25, 2021.
From the year 1997, The Green Environment Services Co-operative Society Limited has been managing effluent treatment by CEPT for 674 members of Vatva of which 95 per cent are MSME.
Besides, the GESCSL has made the maiden cluster of India's Industrial Waste Water Treatment with the help of MEE, Spray Dryer, Common Spent Acid Facility, Auto Sampler and SKADA etc.
Fenton Technology of Vatva was a dream project of Late Shankarkaka who is well-regarded as the torchbearer of this project and whose endeavors have rightly helped achieve this feat.
Chairman of The Green Environment Services Co-operative Society Limited, Rameshbhai Patel says, "All the norms of effluent discharge will be followed by this CETP plant of Vatva. It will further play an important part for Gujarat Pollution Control Board in establishing new industries while escalating the expansion plans of old industries. The whole technology has been enabled at the cost of Rs. 70 Crore wherein the government has given the grant of Rs. 20 Crore and the industrial units of Vatva have contributed a whopping sum of Rs. 50 Crore. Currently, the MSMEs of Vatva together spend Rs. 100 Crore for collective treatment which will increase to Rs.150 Crore."
Yogesh Parikh, Chairman, Technical Committee, The Green Environment Services Co-operative Society Limited also stated his ground saying that this project will be beneficial to all industries for their expansion projects and it will also help to protect the environment.
While lauding the innovative technology on this occasion Bhupendrasinhji Chudasama said, "The Industries of Vatva have been extensively working for controlling pollution that has rightly enabled them to be out of CEPI. Having achieved the dream of Shankar Kaka of GESCSL, the Fenton technology will open the doors of recycling the industrial waters in near future".
On this occasion Environment Minister Jaydrathsinhji Parmar said, "Gujarat has highest numbers of MSMEs as well as CETP that not only help control pollution but are also active for industrial development."
As a guest of honour Gujarat CM Vijaybhai Rupani added that Gujarat tops the industrial sector along with agricultural development. Today, there are 35 active CEPT plants in Gujarat and the new 19 plants are going to be established. And for the deep sea solutions, the Gujarat government is going to establish pipelines on an urgent basis.
"By implementing such feasible technology for waste water management, the Vatva industries have truly set an ideal example of an environment-friendly and community-driven approach. This is no less than a revolution in Gujarat's industrial sector which will duly encourage other industrial sectors to follow such effective footsteps", added CM Vijaybhai Rupani.
With the support of the former Chairman of The Green Environment Co-operative Society, Board of Directors, Members and employees, the Fenton Catalytic Reactor Project was successfully implemented.
