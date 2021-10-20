India's first reusable cloth diaper for infants by Snugkins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bye-bye to rashes, toxic chemicals, and disposable diapers, bring home convenience, comfort and organic diapers by Snugkins.

Not only Snugkins offers organic cloth diapers for your little one's well-being but also adds a designer touch.

Indian designer, Archana Kochhar and International floral curator Tomas De Bruyne collaborated to brilliantly design organic diapers with a keen focus on sustainability, delivering a dollop of designer panache in the world's snuggest diaper. From newbornss to toddlers, Snugkins offers a wide range of daily essential wear, one that feels like a warm hug for the baby.

The eco-friendly brand is Co-founded by Komal Lalpuria in 2019, who's journey as an entrepreneur began with her swinging into motherhood, as she became mindful of the alarming pile of diapers in the garbage which directly affects the environment, her quest to find the best for her baby began with a conscious thought to save the environment. "Cloth diapers available in the US are expensive and doesn't suit the Indian baby's build, we began testing with cloth langots available in the market but they proved to be bulky or complicated to use. It wasn't a long-term solution unless it's lightweight, trim and easy to snap and secure," explains Komal.

"And that is how Snugkins was born. A simple idea with the need of the hour solution - the need to provide superior care for your child, without compromising on the environment and super savings for your pockets. So when we choose the best for your baby, we also choose the environment," she adds.

Snugkins products are Tested and certified by the US Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act to better regulate the safety of products made for children under the age of 12 years. It validates and certifies that the products do not contain lead, phthalates and substandard quality of product. Cloth Diaper's are also GOTS (Global organic textile standard) certified to ensure and extend best quality products.

Co-founder Sonal Lalpuria, Charted Accountant & Mompreneur adds, "On an average a baby uses 6000 disposable diapers which costs Rs. 50,000, it is almost like buying 10 grams of gold as compared to just 16 cloth diaper required in the entire baby diapering phase making it 74% cost effective. Disposable diapers take approx. 500 years to decompose and immensely contribute to the rise in landfills and highlights the fact that disposable diapers pollute the environment on a very large scale."

Limited edition designs by ace designer Archana Kochhar and global floral designer Tomas De Bruyne adds a celebratory touch making it an ideal gift for the festive season for baby wear.

Renowned Fashion Designer, Archana Kochhar says, "I have been wanting to venture into this space because I am fond of kids and what would be a better opportunity than to design a product which provides them a healthier and more environmentally friendly childhood. It is a conscious step towards saving the planet and inculcating in our children that this planet is theirs to protect."

"Though not an obvious endeavor for me, associating with Snugkins proved to be an exciting work. Curating the floral print designs resonates with my passion and doing it for a product that supports sustainability and conscious parenting made this collaboration so meaningful. Both these subjects are important as they represent our efforts to build a better future!" said Floral architect & designer, Tomas De Bruyne.

