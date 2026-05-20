VMPL New Delhi [India], May 20: In one of the most ambitious continuous engineering events attempted in the enterprise AI industry, India-based Glimmora International has officially secured a Guinness World Record for the Longest AI Platform Development Hackathon after completing a continuous 24-hour AI engineering marathon in Pune. From the evening of May 18, 2026, through May 19, 2026, Glimmora International's teams worked continuously under live adjudication, independent observation, and full technical evidence validation as part of the officially monitored Guinness World Records attempt. The focus of the achievement was not the number of platforms alone, but the sustained duration, continuity, coordination, and execution capability demonstrated across an uninterrupted 24-hour enterprise AI development marathon.

When the event concluded at the company's Kharadi office in Pune, Guinness World Records officially confirmed the result under the category: Longest AI Platform Development Hackathon The officially recognized result: 24 continuous hours of AI platform development activity. More Than a Record. A Demonstration of Execution. Glimmora International positions itself as an interconnected enterprise intelligence ecosystem company focused on AI engineering, enterprise intelligence layers, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft integrations, cybersecurity, governance, compliance automation, taxation intelligence, and digital transformation. The Guinness World Records attempt was designed as a live proof of enterprise-scale execution capability rather than a symbolic technology showcase. Throughout the full 24-hour duration, teams operated continuously across architecture engineering, AI model integration, cloud deployment, cybersecurity validation, workflow orchestration, compliance verification, platform testing, and demonstration readiness.

The event was fully camera-monitored, independently witnessed, and evidence-validated. Documentation submitted included deployment records, GitHub commit histories, architecture documentation, CCTV footage, platform demonstrations, and operational evidence logs. A Guinness World Records adjudicator supervised the event throughout the continuous duration. The initiative was led by Founder Santosh Kharje alongside senior leadership members Kiran Kamble and Phani Prakash Lakkaraju, coordinating multidisciplinary engineering and operations teams during the full 24-hour marathon. What Was Built During the 24-Hour Marathon During the officially monitored hackathon, Glimmora International architected, developed, demonstrated, and validated 54 enterprise AI platforms spanning industries including governance and compliance, healthcare, cybersecurity, banking, aerospace, defence, fashion retail, hospitality, taxation, pharmaceutical compliance, productivity, and enterprise automation.

However, the central achievement remained the ability to sustain a governed, enterprise-grade AI engineering operation continuously for 24 hours under live adjudication conditions. Each platform developed during the event represented an independent use case with dedicated workflows, dashboards, AI capabilities, and operational functionality while remaining connected through a unified enterprise intelligence architecture. Platforms demonstrated included enterprise governance systems such as Glimmora GRC and VerifAI, cybersecurity intelligence through Glimmora Shield, healthcare automation through Glimmora Care, medical simulation through Glimmora Aegis Vitalis, and financial intelligence platforms including Aurix Glimmora. Consumer and commercial platforms were also demonstrated during the event, including Moda Glimmora for fashion retail intelligence and Glimmora MicroMind for executive productivity assistance.

The company emphasized that the hackathon represented not isolated demonstrations, but a coordinated enterprise AI ecosystem built on shared governance frameworks, reusable intelligence layers, and unified deployment architecture. The 24-Hour Execution Challenge Behind the Guinness World Record was a continuous operational coordination effort spanning AI engineers, enterprise architects, QA teams, cloud specialists, cybersecurity professionals, delivery teams, and platform operations working simultaneously across multiple parallel engineering streams. Preparation for the event extended over several weeks, with the final month focused heavily on architecture planning, pod structuring, infrastructure preparation, operational rehearsals, compliance alignment, and technical synchronization. In the final days leading into the attempt, teams repeatedly conducted overnight execution cycles to ensure the organization could sustain continuous enterprise engineering operations throughout the officially monitored 24-hour duration.

The company acknowledged that the most difficult aspect of the challenge was maintaining engineering consistency, operational quality, synchronization, and execution discipline across multiple industries for the entire uninterrupted duration of the marathon. On May 19, 2026, that challenge was officially completed. Built in India, Designed for Global Industries The broader objective behind the record attempt was to demonstrate that globally deployable enterprise AI ecosystems can be architected, developed, and operationally coordinated from India for worldwide markets. Glimmora International stated that its platforms are designed with multilingual capabilities, configurable workflows, regional compliance alignment, and deployment flexibility supporting cloud, on-premise, private cloud, and air-gapped environments for regulated industries and governments.

While the platforms demonstrated during the event spanned numerous industries, the defining outcome remained the officially validated completion of a continuous 24-hour AI platform development hackathon under Guinness World Records supervision. What Comes Next For Glimmora International, the Guinness World Record represents the beginning of a larger enterprise AI strategy rather than the conclusion of a single engineering event. The 24-hour hackathon was intended to demonstrate the company's ability to rapidly architect, integrate, validate, and operationalize enterprise AI ecosystems at scale under continuous execution conditions. The achievement also reflects a broader shift occurring across the AI industry -- from isolated applications toward integrated enterprise intelligence ecosystems built around governance, operational coordination, automation, compliance, and trusted deployment architecture.

Over 24 continuous hours in Pune, India, Glimmora International demonstrated that enterprise AI engineering at global scale can be executed through a unified ecosystem vision under one sustained operational marathon. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)