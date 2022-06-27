India's leading online sales accelerator Upriver to achieve USD 50 million in annualised GMV expedites its growth strategies for this year

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI/TPT): Cementing its position as India's leading online channel management agency and growth accelerator, Upriver is eyeing USD 50 million in annualised GMV across brand partners in 2022. Upriver has an unmatched track record of enabling more than 200 promising brands to sell online and scale up revenues in the last two years. Upriver is also laying the foundation to foster INR 100 crore monthly turnover for its clients by 2025.

Well ahead of time, Upriver has already made significant development in its growth plans this year. The brand is set to reach its targets for this year, with at least two quarters remaining. In terms of upcoming plans, the Upriver has a few critical initiatives under its belt. This includes focus areas like cross-border commerce and international expansion through high-end alliances. In fact, the brand has already made favourable headways in these areas and is making provisions to announce its first alliance soon.

Baqar Iftikhar Naqvi, CEO, Upriver, said, "At Upriver, we believe that technology has become the biggest game-changer and catalyst for brand growth and the online channel will change the face of retail in India, in the next decade. That is exactly where Upriver is pitched in - at the confluence of technology and brand building. We collaborate with start-ups as well as established brands wanting to grow revenue and enhance profitability through online channels. Our expertise lies in increasing clients' online revenue and profitability through D2C and marketplace channels, deploying the latest analytical & dashboarding tech tools that make decision-making easy, tools that map customer journeys to customise offers and leverage AI for advertising etc. We thrive on values like customer first, taking complete ownership of our client's online growth and becoming a trusted partner for our brand clients."

Adding further, Mohit Jain, COO, Upriver, said, "Upriver is not your average accelerator. In just two years, we have already achieved an unprecedented milestone by enabling 200+ brands to sell online and scale up revenues. The year 2022 looks good for us, and by the end of this year, we will hit USD 50 million in annualised GMV jackpot. We continue to build teams and add scout for new tech tools to serve our clients better and faster. We want to build Upriver not just as a first choice for brands, but also for employees. "

For the uninitiated, Upriver is India's most trusted agency in the D2C and marketplace enablement space. The brand has created a strong moat in the segment by keeping client satisfaction at its priority and harnessing the power of advanced technology in a streamlined fashion. Upriver acts as an outsourced team that manages end-to-end operations for their client's D2C and marketplace business, devising winning strategies and executing the same to deliver growth and profitability.

Upriver works with large established traditional brands wanting to now leverage the digital channels, as well as new-age digital-first brands wanting to make their mark. It has also assisted many manufacturers to launch digital-first brands across categories. Upriver's clients spread across fashion and lifestyle, beauty and wellness, home and kitchen, grocery and gourmet and consumer goods segments.

Started in 2020, Upriver is the brainchild of BaqarIftikharNaqvi and Mohit Jain. The brand excels in growing online revenue in both Indian and international marketplaces by leveraging data analytics and cutting-edge AI tools. Tailored to deliver to clients' end-to-end requirements, starting from strategy formulation to management of online channels, Upriver is the one-stop-destination for brands and companies trying to make it big on the online channels. To know more about Upriver - log on to (https://upriver.in)

