PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Millions of reels are created every single day across social media platforms in India. The scale of unlicensed commercial use of copyrighted music is staggering. Based on revenue-at-risk assessments conducted with leading labels on the platform, the Indian music industry is estimated to be losing upwards of ₹350 crore annually to unlicensed commercial use of its catalogues. And the labels knew this sync revenue loss was happening. A year ago, ContentLens gave India's music labels something they had never had: evidence of who is using their tracks across social media and streaming platforms, complete with timestamps and financial profiling of the infringing entity. The platform's patent-applied IP Detection Engine goes beyond standard audio matching and manual search methods. It also catches slowed versions, remixes, and unauthorised cover tracks and these manipulations routinely slip through conventional mechanism. Four of India's leading labels and one international major have been on the platform building their detection capability and recovering their lost sync revenues. Now, ContentLens is closing the loop with a fully managed Enforcement Service i.e. the only platform in the market that takes a music rights violation from identification all the way through to settlement, entirely on the label's behalf. Two labels have already joined ContentLens for this 360-degree detection-to-settlement enforcement.

One large label's own internal assessment estimated its annual sync revenue at risk at ₹18 crore from social media infringements alone. Extrapolated across India's music industry using the revenue market share logic, the total exposure runs upwards of ₹350 crore (approximately USD 40 million) every year. Globally, the problem is far larger. The recorded music industry is valued at USD 31 billion. Applying conservative market share and licensing-awareness adjustments, ContentLens estimates the global sync revenue loss from unlicensed social media usage at approximately USD 1 billion annually, a largely invisible leak that no label, anywhere, has had the tools to address until now.

In their own words: "Detection without enforcement is just a filing cabinet. We spent the last year proving our technology works at scale. Across the top 100 songs a label gives us, we detect 80-100 infringing videos every month, 98% of them clearly unlicensed. Today we are closing the loop i.e. from formal notices to negotiations and settlements, entirely managed by ContentLens on the label's behalf. Zero burden on the label's team. The music industry finally has a platform that does not just watch. It acts." - Rohan Sahu, Founder & CEO, ContentLens "Every label head I speak to knows their music is being used without permission. Nobody had a way to prove it, quantify it, or act on it. ContentLens has spent the last year doing exactly that with five leading labels. The data points speak for themselves: ₹350 crore in India, USD 1 billion globally - sync revenue that the industry has been leaving on the table, year after year. Every label can run that math against their own market share and see exactly what they stand to earn."

- Hari Nair, Strategic Advisor, ContentLens & Former CEO, Tips Music Limited Your music is already being used. The only question is whether you are going to get paid for it. About ContentLens ContentLens (contentlens.ai) is an AI-powered intellectual property protection platform built for the generative AI era, operating across music IP protection, celebrity likeness and deepfake detection, content provenance (C2PA) and watermarking, and counterfeit detection. Headquartered in Bangalore and backed by the NVIDIA Inception Program and Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, ContentLens serves music labels, celebrity talent, sports organisations, and enterprise brands seeking to protect their IP at scale. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)