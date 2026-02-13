VMPL New Delhi [India], February 13: For many drivers across India's cities, the issue isn't demand -- it's predictability. Commissions fluctuate, deductions accumulate, and take-home earnings often feel uncertain. Traker was built to challenge that structure Founded by Pradeep Khandekar, Traker is a mobility and local logistics platform operating on a flat 10 percent commission, not a limited-period incentive, but a consistent 10 percent across passenger rides and local transport services Unlike conventional ride-hailing platforms that operate on variable commission structures, incentive-linked payouts, and dynamic deductions, Traker follows a fixed and transparent 10 percent commission model. The company also operates through city-level franchise partners, ensuring local accountability, faster support, and stronger on-ground relationships with drivers. This localized approach allows Traker to remain closely aligned with regional market realities rather than operating through a centralized, one-size-fits-all system.

The response has been swift. Since launch, Traker has onboarded more than 10,000 vehicles, including bikes, auto-rickshaws, taxis, and tempos. The platform is currently active across Mumbai, Indore, Hyderabad, and Nagpur, with operations expanding steadily on the ground. Traker serves both passenger mobility and short-distance logistics, supporting daily commuters as well as local deliveries for shops and small businesses. By maintaining a flat commission structure, the company aims to improve driver earnings per trip while offering customers more stable and transparent pricing. "There's nothing complicated about what we're building," says Khandekar. "Drivers want clarity before they begin their day. Customers want fares that make sense. Transparency shouldn't be a premium feature -- it should be standard."

The platform's technology is intentionally simple. Customers book through a dedicated mobile app, while drivers use a separate app to manage trips and track real-time earnings. At the city level, franchise partners oversee onboarding, local support, and daily operations -- allowing Traker to remain closely aligned with regional market needs. Rather than expanding aggressively nationwide, Traker is focusing on strengthening operations within existing cities before entering new markets. The next phase of growth will target Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where demand for affordable mobility and hyperlocal logistics continues to grow, and where high commission structures have had a greater impact on driver income.

In a sector often defined by shifting incentives and pricing complexity, Traker is positioning itself around consistency -- a flat commission, localized operations, and disciplined expansion. Its belief is simple: fairness at scale is still possible - Contact: Sejal Malviya - Email: marketing@traker.live - Mobile: 9967237765 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)