Indians in the US can now refinance their student loans

You would like to read
- NIIT achieves 100 percent student placement for its Full Stack Product Engineering Program Batch
- Understanding the different types of interest rates on home loans
- RMK Group of Institutions donates Rs 1.08 crore to TN Government for COVID-19 fight
- Dayananda Sagar Institutions celebrates 100th birth anniversary of its founder, unveils special logo
- Aster Institutions : "Creating Breakthrough & Defining Success"
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://www.mpowerfinancing.com) MPOWER Financing, a mission-driven fintech firm and the (https://www.mpowerfinancing.com/top-international-student-lender) leading provider of education loans to high-promise international students, has launched an international student loan refinancing program ('Refi') for Indian graduates now working in the United States.
By launching this program, MPOWER is ensuring that promising graduates from around the world are able to kickstart their new careers on sound financial footing by refinancing up to $100,000 (about Rs75 lakh) of education loans from Indian financial institutions. In addition to releasing cosigner and collateral obligations, successful applicants can significantly reduce their interest rates while building their U.S. credit history.
"Our aim is to empower students studying in the US by providing them the option of refinancing their education loans through a quick and easy process," said Ashwini Kumar, General Manager of MPOWER's India Office. "This will not only reduce their interest rate considerably but will also free them from the obligations of a cosigner and collateral. Being able to free up their family resources is going to reduce the mental burden for any student significantly. Additionally, MPOWER helps applicants to build their US credit history and avail various tax benefits offered by the US government. As a mission-driven company, MPOWER aims to provide hassle-free and seamless experience to our students with the best interest rates through our refinancing program."
"Having the ability to refinance my Indian student loan through MPOWER has been such a relief," said Aniket Sinha, one of MPOWER's recent refi customers. "Since graduating from the University of Florida, I've secured a fantastic job in my chosen field of computer science. However, I was still concerned about my loan payment, along with the fact that my parents were still on the hook for the loan. With MPOWER, not only am I saving thousands of dollars each year, but I also have the peace of mind that my parents are free and are no longer burdened as my co-signers as they move toward retirement."
"Refinancing my Indian loan with MPOWER leaves more money in my pocket and helps to establish myself financially in the U.S.," said Rahul Gunasekaran, another recent MPOWER refi customer. "Now that I've graduated from George Mason University and have a great job in information security, I want to ensure that my parents are no longer financially burdened. My MPOWER loan helps save thousands of dollars annually while putting me on sound footing and releasing my parents' financial obligations."
Eligible applicants must have graduated from a U.S. or Canadian university and have at least three months of work experience. A wide variety of work authorizations are eligible, including OPT, H1-B, and others. Interested applicants can (https://www.mpowerfinancing.com/get-a-loan/refinance-international-student-loan) read more and apply on MPOWER's website.
MPOWER's loans are collateral-free and cosigner-free, and students benefit from complimentary credit-building, immigration guidance, and job placement assistance through MPOWER's (https://www.mpowerfinancing.com/resources/path-2-success) Path2Success program. As a mission-driven organization, MPOWER is committed to making loans that are financially sustainable for students.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor