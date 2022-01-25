Indipaisa and Hitachi Payment Services introduce new Fintech platform

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/TPT): Hitachi Payment Services, India's foremost enabler of both cash and digital payments and Indipaisa, a member of the Nexxo Network, an international network of Fintech companies operating in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, recently tied up to develop a new Fintech platform for India's MSMEs.

With its future-ready, digital payment capabilities, Hitachi Payment Services will provide a superior technology framework for the new Fintech platform for India's MSMEs.

Indipaisa's mission is to empower Micro, Small & Mid-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), and the new Fintech platform will drive a range of financial solutions to help India's 63 million MSMEs take charge of their business finances. In partnership with Hitachi Payment Services, Indipaisa will offer a range of payment solutions to match the specific needs of Indian MSME owners and operators, to help them grow their businesses, comply with government tax laws, and build a better future for themselves and their families.

Anuj Khosla, CEO - Digital Business of Hitachi Payment Services said, "As one of India's leading solution providers to the digital payments ecosystem, we have seen the ecosystem positively evolve in the last few years and are happy to associate with Indipaisa for the new Fintech platform. Our technological know-how, centralized infrastructure and expansive network will further help in democratizing digital payments, thereby providing an impetus towards financial inclusion for the marginalized MSMEs."

Aizaz Tahsildar, CEO of Indipaisa said, "Indipaisa is very proud and honoured to work with Hitachi Payment Services to help Indian small businesses align with India's digital drive for a cashless society."

Tahsildar added, "We plan to offer high-quality digital platform for fintech services at affordable prices for Indian MSME market; which is simple, easy and fast to manage by the owners and operators of MSME. Having innovative leaders with deep payment domain knowledge in fintech gives us a strong competitive advantage to successfully execute our plans in India."

Nebil Ben Aissa, Chairman of Indipaisa said, "We are very excited to invest in India and offer our financial services to empower Indian small business owners and operators and help them build a better future for their businesses and their families. Our experience in servicing Indian small business owners and operators in the Middle East and other markets gives us confidence that our solutions will deliver value and gain traction in India".

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)