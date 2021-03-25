Industry prepares for futuristic manufacturing with Lean Facility Design(c)

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/SRV Media): Companies from various sectors are actively pursuing plans either of setting up new manufacturing setups or expanding in India. All these organizations want their operations to be efficient and future-ready.

To address the same, the leadership and research team at Faber Infinite Consulting has devised a powerful (https://faberinfinite.com/lean-facility-design) Lean Facility Design(c) (LFD) framework and delivered phenomenal results. LFD is a proven and copyrighted methodology, that supports organizations to (https://faberinfinite.com/build-world-class-systems-right-first-time) build best in class facilities from day zero!

It is the need of the hour with more and more manufacturing units being set up across industries. LFD (a 14-step approach) focuses on aspects like flow design, capacity calculations, manpower and equipment optimization, material handling, beyond optimal layout design. It also covers aspects like project planning, conceptual design at the systems level, functional design at the value stream level, and detailed design at the operational level, standard work development for operating.

Amongst several organizations where the LFD framework has been rolled out, Remsons Industries Ltd, a pioneer in India for Auto Control Cables and Gear Shifters with Push-Pull Cables, has been benefited, when they were shifting their facility.

"We are engaged with Faber, where we got the new plant layout done. Team Faber has mapped out all our processes including raw materials, stores, material flow, movement between material flows taking into consideration COVID norms as well. With the in-depth knowledge and confidence that team Faber brought, we shall also engage them as we go ahead with our implementation phase. It has been a worthy journey with Faber", said Rahul Kejriwal, Executive Director - Remsons Industries Ltd.

Jalay Pandya, Founding Partner and Director, Faber Infinite Consulting added, "We have supported several clients with our comprehensive LFD framework that focuses on several important aspects even before the layout. In fact, layout design is step 12 in our system with so many prerequisites. It is a classic combination of Lean Management - Industrial Engineering and Project Management to arrive at a highly efficient and effective layout in the first attempt."

Another leading organization, Goldi Solar Private Limited, one of the fastest-growing solar PV module manufacturing companies, is deploying a patented Lean Facility Design(c) (LFD) framework by Faber Infinite Consulting for their new mega plant facility.

"We have engaged team Faber Infinite in the past and were impressed by their diligence. So, when we are getting our new mega facility done, we have engaged with them again to roll out the LFD framework for efficient processes and operations. We are extremely intrigued with the LFD framework and are hopeful of getting superlative results.", said Bharat Bhut, Founder & Director - Goldi Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Aakash M Borse, Founding Partner and Director, Faber Infinite Consulting added, "We have supported several clients with our comprehensive LFD framework that focuses on several important aspects even before the layout. In fact, layout design is step 12 in our system with so many prerequisites. It is a classic combination of Lean Management - Industrial Engineering and Project Management to arrive at a highly efficient and effective layout in the first attempt."

Yet another leading drip irrigation pipes manufacturer, Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd resorted to the LFD framework for top-class productivity and capacity and thus built a world-class plant.

"We were in the process of consolidation of 6-7 units at a new facility called Kothari Udyam Nagar in Solapur. We wanted to design a world-class layout and Team Faber supported us in setting up top-notch facility with higher than planned capacities and manpower productivity", said Ashish Kothari - Director Operations at Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd.

"In a scenario, where we must design best in class layout as per global standards, considering the material flow practices, visual management, safety, and other factors, LFD is the best solution. It was appreciated by our client and we were involved from the design to the implementation phase. Substantial improvement of 20-50 per cent in productivity, quality and capacity has been delivered at several locations", said Vishal Kulkarni, Founding Partner and Director, Faber Infinite Consulting.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)