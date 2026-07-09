VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8: Inflow Technologies, a leading value-added distributor of ICT infrastructure solutions, has partnered with Orca Security, the pioneer of agentless cloud security. The collaboration brings together Inflow's strong regional presence with Orca Security's AI-powered Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) to help organisations improve visibility and security across cloud environments.

By adding Orca Security's CNAPP platform to its cybersecurity portfolio, Inflow enables partners and customers to identify, prioritise, and remediate cloud risks with speed and zero operational friction.

"We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with Inflow Technologies, a collaboration that bridges their formidable market presence with our mission to secure the cloud. By integrating Inflow's deep regional expertise with Orca Security's industry-leading AI platform, we are providing Indian enterprises with unparalleled visibility into their digital estates. Together, we empower organisations to identify, prioritise, and remediate evolving threats, ensuring a secure and resilient foundation for scalable growth."