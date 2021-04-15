Influencer turned entrepreneur, Pranav Panpalia builds creator economy

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Enjoying the power of influencing people, Influencers now have a brand-new system of revenue generation - D2C (Direct to Consumers) brands. Converting followers into customers is the dream of many influencers aspiring to build their own D2C brand.

With D2C brands foraying in the market each day, the creator economy is just getting extremely overwhelming for influencers. From selling t-shirts to burgers, influencers and content creators are disrupting this new and nascent industry which is surely here to stay for a while, and longer.

Similar to the above notion, aged 25, Pranav Panpalia, YouTuber turned entrepreneur has left no stone unturned. From being a luxe car influencer to influencer marketing to gaming to talent management, he has created a growing economy for his group of companies by designing campaigns, building brand narratives, and developing influencer persona on social media. Growing at the rate of 345 per cent since inception, OpraahFx under his leadership has executed about 400 campaigns with 70-80 brands across different industries. Today, OpraahFx consists of a network of about 10000+ influencers and content creators from different niches for their influencer marketing service.

The journey from being a YouTuber to Entrepreneur

Pranav started his YouTube career in 2016 with a channel dedicated to supercars. In September 2017, he became the first Indian YouTube ambassador for BMW and later collaborated with renowned personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. This made him an overnight sensation and laid a strong foundation for his entrepreneurial journey. With an aim to help, leverage, and mentor young and aspiring influencers like him, he conceptualized - OpraahFx in 2017 and laid a foundation towards the emerging concept of creator economy.

Looking back, Pranav comments: "When I started my YouTube career in 2016, I hardly had any background or god-father in this industry and of course there was a lot of struggle to get through to be the first influencer to partner with BMW. This is when I saw an opportunity to be a facilitator, mentor, and campaign designer for aspiring influencers and the brands looking forward to exploring influencer marketing. That is when I thought of OpraahFx with a vision to bring brands and influencers together to create inspiring stories for their audiences. Also, as during my career of being a luxury cars influencer, I had developed strong relations with many influencers and brands which helped me build a stronger base for OpraahFx. Similarly, I wish that the other content creators build a more stable and influential economy for themselves."

Influencer Marketing at OpraahFx

The brainchild of Pranav, OpraahFx was developed after Pranav successfully conceptualized and delivered India's first individual YouTube influencer marketing campaign for a Bollywood movie - Fukrey Returns, which since then became an industry standard for promoting movies. His first collaboration was in November 2017, wherein OpraahFx showcased all the new features that Hike, a messenger app had come up with through eight famous YouTubers. The activity garnered Hike about 9M followers, 70.2M+ total views.

Influencer Management at OpraahFx

In 2019, Pranav started the Influencer Management wing at OpraahFx with India's biggest entertainer - Ashish Chanchlani. Pranav further represented India's biggest social media talents - Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani at Cannes Film Festival. Since then, under his leadership, OpraahFx aims to create a favourable world for brands, influencers, and their audiences by creating a strong connection and network. Today, OpraahFx is known in the market to rightly select the aptest influencers for particular brands and create content that leverages return on investments.

OP Gaming, an end-to-end gaming service by OpraahFx

With gaming booming in 2020, Pranav and his team invested a lot of their time and efforts in building a new wing to provide end-to-end gaming services. Today, OP Gaming is bringing the Indian esports community together and has successfully positioned itself to be a preferred partner by many leading game development companies to launch their games through influencer marketing. Passionate about the esports and gaming content creator industry, Pranav is aiming at the target of 100Cr business in the next five years.

