Installation of Solar Power in the RTO Office of Maharashtra is an initiative spearheaded by Ravi Gaikwad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Chief of RTO Thane (Konkan Range) Ravi Gaikwad is popularly known for innovative ideas, visionary decisions, and social activism.

He is always one step ahead, recently he made a great decision, and one will be amazed to know that Thane RTO Building is soon going to be operated by using Solar Power Panels, this means the entire building electric equipment is on solar light means almost zero electric bills.

Isn't it intriguing?

This initiative is indeed unique and scintillating and a brainchild of Ravi Gaikwad for taking a leap towards the conversation of energy, by incorporating solar power to provide electricity and to cut down its costs. It will save a lot of money in the long run, also will improve the efficiency of the government workplace, as solar power can create large amounts of electricity without the uncertainty and expense of securing a fuel supply.

The Assistant RTO - Kamlesh Chauhan is strongly connected with this initiative and has played a crucial part to put this idea into practice.

One will be thrilled to know that this is the first government office (RTO) in Maharashtra using Solar Electric System. As most of the government offices depend on electricity for most of their energy consumption needs, installing solar panels on the rooftop of the Thane RTO Building is indeed a smart business move from solely relying on grid electricity and thus reducing electricity bills by getting itself associated with sustainability and going green.

Ravi Gaikwad's brilliance is not limited to solely solar panels, it seems like receiving awards is also part of his skill and charm, the awards are pouring in continuously for leading philanthropist and social activist - Ravi Gaikwad. This time he won the "TIMES LEADING ICONS 2021" to recognize and honour his contribution towards the underprivileged throughout the 2020 pandemic phase.

This newly prestigious award is presented to Ravi Gaikwad for his phenomenal work and contribution to the service of social change. This award is an initiative by TIMES GROUP. This coveted award is given to those who show exemplary philanthropic efforts and Ravi Gaikwad earned one for his dedication for supporting and raising awareness during the pandemic period.

His ascent to stardom is booming day by day, as Ravi Gaikwad is presently seen receiving many envy-worthy awards consecutively like: India Corona Warrior Award an initiative by Wockhardt Foundation and Swarna Jewellery, Entrepreneur India Award, Nelson Mandela World Humanitarian Award, Influencer Award in the category of Humanitarian Activist Influencer, Lifetime Achievement Award in Social Welfare category of Mid-Day Showbiz Icon Awards 2020, including winning an award at the "Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award" too in Mumbai.

He is also the recipient of The CSR Times Award 2020 for educating the people on road safety through the Road Safety World Series and The Man of Excellence Award is also awarded to him, for his contribution to nation-building (the awards and honours list seriously doesn't stop!).

Ravi Gaikwad has a seriously long and committed history of activism. He's also relentless in his support for raising awareness and funds for several events and charities and has a heart of gold, and everyone loves how he's truly changing the world!

