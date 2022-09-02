Introducing Smart Wearable Pain-Relief Device: TENS 2.0

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/PNN): UltrcareCare Pro introduces TENS 2.0, a Smart - Wearable, Wireless and Pocket-sized Pain Management Device for joint, muscular and everyday pain featuring a modern design that is truly wireless with the size of a smartwatch.

Pain is a big hurdle in day-to-day activities, temporary or chronic. TENS 2.0 gives a natural, pulsating & fast relief to people suffering from muscle soreness, arthritis, period pain, pelvic pain caused by endometriosis, knee pain, sports injuries, or any type of joint & muscular pain in the body.

What is TENS 2.0?

TENS 2.0 is a Plug & Play device that can be easily attached to affected body parts and works on TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) therapy. TENS delivers small electrical impulses to the pain-affected area of our body and sends a tingling sensation. These electrical impulses block the pain signal moving towards the spinal cord and brain. It gives relief to pain and relaxes muscles. TENS electrical impulses produce endorphins which are the body's natural painkillers.

Who can use TENS 2.0?

Ready-to-use TENS 2.0 is engineered with different purposes and today's lifestyle in mind. People working for long hours in the office are prone to develop lower back pain. TENS 2.0 is an instant-pain reliever. Similarly, athletes can relieve sore and tired muscles immediately and be prepared for the next day.

Cases of joint & muscle pain are quite common among the elderly and TENS 2.0 is a perfect pain relieving device. TENS 2.0 is so easy-to-use for all age groups to operate and use. While using TENS 2.0 for post-surgery traumas or post-workout stiffness, this is the best and smart self-care gift.TENS 2.0 is an FDA-certified device that is a drug-free option for painkillers without any side effects.

What's different about TENS 2.0?

Compared to all TENS devices with messy wires and large sizes in the market, TENS 2.0 features a sleek wearable design, truly wireless and effortless. The super lightweight TENS 2.0 allows you to carry it anywhere and use it anytime. TENS 2.0 is rechargeable, so you never have to worry about buying new batteries or running out of juice. TENS 2.0 comes with reusable Electrode pads, which means low-cost maintenance and hassle-free use.

And its functions include..

TENS 2.0 has 10 operating modes along with 25 intensity levels, providing tailor-made comfort of pain relief at the push of plus or minus buttons. Smart LCD display gives real-time information, Auto-Stop feature allows for a single 15-minute session without any manual settings.

Where is TENS 2.0 available?

TENS 2.0 is available on Amazon, Flipkart and on UltraCare Pro - where shoppers get extra benefits.

Experience pain-relief without painkillers for quick relief, every day.

Visit US: (https://ultracarepro.in)

