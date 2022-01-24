Invesco Mutual Fund unveils Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/PNN): Invesco Mutual Fund announces the launch of its new fund Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund (an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid-cap, small-cap stocks).
The New Fund Offer (NFO) will be open for subscription from January 24 and will close on February 7, 2022. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation by dynamically investing in a mix of equity and equity-related instruments across market capitalization based on the relative attractiveness of the investment opportunities.
The fund will have a preference for high growth and high-quality companies and companies exhibiting a turnaround. Further, the fund will adopt a mix of a top-down and bottom-up approach to select stocks. Allocation between large, mid and small-cap stocks will be based on relative valuations, business cycle and other macroeconomic indicators.
The fund is benchmarked to S & P BSE 500 TRI and will be managed by Taher Badshah, who has over 27 years of experience in the Indian equity markets.
Saurabh Nanavati, Chief Executive Officer, Invesco Mutual Fund, said, "While equity markets offer the opportunity, they are often very unpredictable. Macroeconomic policies, corporate earnings, interest rates, global and domestic events have an impact on equity markets. Companies belonging to different market caps usually vary in performance over certain time periods.
Therefore, diversifying your investments across market caps, preferably through a Flexi-cap Fund, can reduce portfolio risk and mitigate volatility, thereby maximizing portfolio returns over the long term. The Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund offers the necessary expertise and flexibility to navigate through market movements with an aim to capture opportunities across large, mid and small-cap stocks and help build long term wealth."
The minimum investment amount during the NFO is Rs. 1000/- and in multiples of Rs. 1/- thereafter. For SIP investments, the minimum application amount is Rs. 500/- and in multiples of Rs. 1 thereafter. No exit load will be charged if up to 10 per cent of the units are redeemed/ switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. If more than 10 per cent of the units are redeemed/switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment, an exit load of 1 per cent will be charged. No exit load will be charged for units redeemed/switched after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Note: The product labeling assigned during the NFO is based on internal assessment of the Scheme characteristics or model portfolio, and the same may vary post NFO when the actual investments are made.
Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks; read all scheme related documents carefully.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
