PNN New Delhi [India], May 11: The Indian Institute of Management Rohtak successfully conducted the IPMAT Rohtak 2026 examination today for admissions into its 5-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). The examination witnessed participation from aspirants across multiple cities nationwide. The examination was conducted during the morning slot from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with reporting and gate closure scheduled for 8:30 AM. Several students noted that the early timing proved relatively convenient amid the ongoing summer conditions, particularly when compared to examinations such as IPMAT Indore 2026, which was conducted during peak afternoon hours. Following the examination, the academic team at LPT released its preliminary analysis based on student feedback, mentor reviews, and memory-based discussions collected immediately after the test.

According to LPT's first-cut assessment, the overall difficulty level of the paper was easy to moderate, with the examination displaying a noticeable emphasis on accuracy. Exam Pattern Overview The paper consisted of the following sections: - Quantitative Ability - Logical Reasoning - Verbal Ability The total duration of the examination was 120 minutes, and the paper followed the pattern prescribed by IIM Rohtak for the 2026 admission cycle i.e. 40 questions per section. Each question in the examination carried 4 marks, with a penalty of 1 mark for every incorrect response. All questions in the paper were multiple-choice in nature. Additionally, candidates who opted for the Integrated Programme in Law (IPL) during registration were required to appear for an additional Legal Reasoning section comprising 20 questions with a sectional duration of 20 minutes. Similar to the core IPMAT paper, each question carried 4 marks with a negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect response.

Section-Wise Analysis Quantitative Ability (QA) The Quantitative Ability section was observed to be easy in terms of overall difficulty. Major question distribution was reported from topics such as: - Arithmetic - PnC and Probability - Geometry - Number System Students particularly found questions from arithmetic, PnC, and Number System to be direct and easy. Logical Reasoning (LR) The Logical Reasoning section largely covered questions based on syllogisms, seating arrangement, DI sets, which were easy and doable. According to initial student reactions, this section was also easy despite a couple of questions based on general knowledge. Verbal Ability (VA) The Verbal Ability section featured questions from: - Reading Comprehension [One passage] - Vocabulary - Grammar Usage

- Para Jumbles The section was considered to be moderate as compared to the other two, with the Reading Comprehension passage being short and based on the Iran-USA war. In this section, too, general awareness made an entry. The vocabulary questions are expected to be the game-changer. Initial Attempt and Cutoff Indicators Based on previous years' trends and initial student feedback, a good attempt for the paper is expected to range between 100 and 105 attempts with an accuracy benchmark of approximately 85-90%. Experts also believe that cutoff trends this year are likely to remain similar to or slightly higher than the previous admission cycle, depending upon the overall difficulty level of the paper, candidate performance distribution, and the normalization process.

Expert Commentary Students who maintained composure and avoided unnecessary risks are likely to hold an advantage during the cutoff stage. We expect the competition at higher score ranges to remain intense, particularly if the overall paper is perceived as student-friendly across centres, said [NAME], [Designation] from LPT. Student Reactions Students appearing for the examination described the paper as easily doable. Many candidates stated that the overall paper was approachable for well-prepared aspirants despite a few time-consuming questions in the verbal section. Interview Prep With the written examination phase now concluded, focus is expected to shift towards the Personal Interview (PI) stage of the admission process. As per the admission process outlined by IIM Rohtak for the 2026 cycle, calls for the Personal Interview are tentatively expected to be announced by the end of May 2026, while the interview process itself is likely to be conducted during the first or second week of June 2026.

The final merit list will be prepared using a composite score comprising IPMAT performance (55%), Personal Interview evaluation (15%), Class X academic performance (10%), and Class XII academic performance (20%). LPT will shortly commence its PI preparation and mentorship support for shortlisted candidates, covering interview strategy, communication skills, current affairs discussions, mock interviews, and profile-based guidance aligned with the evaluation parameters, followed by IIM Rohtak. About LPT LPT is an education and test-preparation platform focused on management entrance examinations, including IPMAT, JIPMAT, CUET, and other undergraduate aptitude-based programs. The institute regularly publishes exam analyses, preparation resources, mentorship programs, and admission guidance for aspirants across India.

For more information, please refer to: https://www.youtube.com/live/mwEXEpXOjHE?si=-9OQyky6TyRuUayg https://www.youtube.com/live/RfNu7Wf8-6g?si=ucBDicL7PJchH7DV (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)