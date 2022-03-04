Is TradeBook changing the future of stock trading?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It takes an idea and a plan to revolutionalize the world. This is what the founders of a new fintech startup, TradeBook, are trying to achieve, a revolution in the Finance industry.

Founded by two millenials, Vedant Gupte and Aryan Jain, to shatter hindrances faced by retail participants in the equity markets. They discovered the recklessness of the common public while managing their investments and the fear they encounter while making investment decisions in equity markets.

The primary features that TradeBook would be launching are Artificial intelligence trading, they would also be offering the lowest brokerage in the market which would be Rs. 10 per order for intraday and derivatives. TradeBook would work as a one-stop solution for finance and would have features such as virtual trading and education as well.

They have further plans of introducing fractional trading and look to launch it by the 3rd quarter of 2022.

TradeBook has been launched with aggressive strategies and is gaining customers by offering free shares and lifetime access to their subscription plans and services.

Currently, growing at a tremendous speed, TradeBook has lodged 30k clients in under three months and aims to achieve a milestone of 1 million by FY22-23. According to the founders, TradeBook will become a $1 Billion company in the next 2 years at this pace. TradeBook has recently raised its first funding (Undisclosed funds) to back its pre-registration phase. In an interview with the founders, they claimed to raise more funds in the future to support the growth of TradeBook.

Vedant Gupte, in an interview, stated, "Indian markets can be valued even more than US markets if even 10 per cent of Indians start investing into stock markets". He added, "India's growth relies upon the hands of Indian people, and TradeBook is here to support them."

