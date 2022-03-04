Is TradeBook changing the future of stock trading?

You would like to read
- Ardip Agency joins hand with entrepreneur Aryan Jhaveri to inspire nation by initiating impactful drives on Sustainable Development Goals 2030
- Intraaction Electronics and Aryan Patel collaborate to extend services to uplift people in need
- Registration open for Symbiosis Undergraduate Programmes: Apply online via SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022
- EvoluteIQ recognized in the 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools
- Frankfinn receives the award for 'Best Air Hostess Training Institute' for 10th year in a row at 13th ASSOCHAM International Conference cum Awards
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It takes an idea and a plan to revolutionalize the world. This is what the founders of a new fintech startup, TradeBook, are trying to achieve, a revolution in the Finance industry.
Founded by two millenials, Vedant Gupte and Aryan Jain, to shatter hindrances faced by retail participants in the equity markets. They discovered the recklessness of the common public while managing their investments and the fear they encounter while making investment decisions in equity markets.
The primary features that TradeBook would be launching are Artificial intelligence trading, they would also be offering the lowest brokerage in the market which would be Rs. 10 per order for intraday and derivatives. TradeBook would work as a one-stop solution for finance and would have features such as virtual trading and education as well.
They have further plans of introducing fractional trading and look to launch it by the 3rd quarter of 2022.
TradeBook has been launched with aggressive strategies and is gaining customers by offering free shares and lifetime access to their subscription plans and services.
Currently, growing at a tremendous speed, TradeBook has lodged 30k clients in under three months and aims to achieve a milestone of 1 million by FY22-23. According to the founders, TradeBook will become a $1 Billion company in the next 2 years at this pace. TradeBook has recently raised its first funding (Undisclosed funds) to back its pre-registration phase. In an interview with the founders, they claimed to raise more funds in the future to support the growth of TradeBook.
Vedant Gupte, in an interview, stated, "Indian markets can be valued even more than US markets if even 10 per cent of Indians start investing into stock markets". He added, "India's growth relies upon the hands of Indian people, and TradeBook is here to support them."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor