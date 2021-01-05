It is brain picking time again as Times Inter School Quiz Competition goes virtual

Times Inter School Quiz Competition has returned to address masterminds across the southern cities of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai to buckle up and tease their brains with the prelims.

Despite the pandemic having turned every normal upside down, the world has managed to find its ways out to keep the hustle going on. Hence, the Times Inter School Quiz Competition is going online at

Times Inter School Quiz Competition is an initiative by Optimal Media Solution, A Times Group Company, presented by E-learning partner - Practically, University Partner- Amrita University, Cookie Partner- UNIBIC and Green Partner - BGAUSS.

The Times Inter School Quiz Competition is a humble attempt to quiz young minds on current affairs, economy, science, sports, music and much more. True to the nature of brand TOI, the trivia is very current and relevant to current times.

And like every year, post-pandemic, this season the competition is going bigger, better and safer. With over 300-plus top schools from South India participating and close to 30,000 students in total, the Times Inter School Quiz Competition 2020-21 will be a battleground of the sharp minds.

Designed on a single-login, One Time play format, the preliminary round will be hosted on the Times' website for all registered participants from the login section. Registered participants can play the preliminary round only one time, from a single device any day during the course of the contest which will be hosted from December 31st, 2020- January 14th, 2021. Participants can register and play the quiz on the same day or can register on a particular day while playing the quiz on a different date.

With the top 100 qualifying participants moving onto the Quarterfinals, further rounds shall be conducted over the Practically app, an intelligent, interactive and immersive learning app for students of classes 6-12 with a focus on STEM learning.

It is an experiential learning app that brings learning alive through immersive videos, augmented reality and 3D simulations. Furthermore, it enhances conceptual understanding and improving retention with features like life-like videos, hands-on learning, live classes and AI assistant.

The 24x7 Seek Help feature for doubt resolution enables students to reach out to subject experts. 3,00,000-plus students are already benefiting from Practically.

The Practically School Solution, a B2B2C offering, gives schools and their teachers access to the Practically teacher app free of cost. Teachers can access 3000-plus videos and 1000-plus simulations/AR and features like reports, test-preps, polls, analytics, assigning homework etc.

The app covers the universal curriculum across Math and Science for classes 6-12. Over 130 schools across India are already using Practically to enable online classes during the pandemic.

Winners will grab a chance to win attractive cash prizes and deals apart from the amazing BGauss A2 Electric Scooter reserved for the one stealing the show.

Senior Level- (Standards IX-XII)

Winner - Rs 40,000 + one year Legend subscription from Practically + BGauss A2 Electric Scooter + Trophy and Certificate

1st Runners up - Rs 30,000 + 70 per cent Voucher of Practically Subscription, Trophy and Certificate+Cash Voucher worth Rs 20,000 along with goodies from BGAUSS

2nd Runners up - Rs 20,000 + 50 per cent Voucher of Practically Subscription, Trophy and certificate + Cash Voucher worth Rs 10,000 along with goodies from BGAUSS

Junior Level- (Standards VI-VIII)

Winner - Rs 40,000 + one year Legend subscription from Practically, Trophy and Certificate

1st Runners up - Rs 30,000 + 70 per cent voucher for Practically subscription, Trophy and Certificate

2nd Runners up - Rs 20,000 + 50per cent voucher for Practically subscription, Trophy and Certificate

In addition to the above prizes, Practically is also giving away between 20-40 per cent discount vouchers on their annual subscription, to all students who get eliminated between qualifiers and finals.

BGauss, one of the top-rated & fastest-growing consumer-preferred Electric Scooters in India for easy, smart and efficient city commutes is a dynamic, stylish, premium-yet-affordable automobile brand.

The Green partner of the event has an amazing A2 Electric Scooter for a giveaway to the event's winner among a bunch of budding scholars.

The Grand Finale would be hosted by Celebrity Quiz master Gautam Bose

The Times Group has always engaged young minds through the pages of the Times of India. Newspapers in Education (NIE) are a cooperative effort between schools and newspapers to promote the use of newspapers as an educational resource.

Parents and teachers have consistently enforced that reading of newspapers - builds on the intellectual capital of a state that can drive the evolution of a forward-looking generation.

To support the effort and the event, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham stands hand in hand as the University partner, multi-campus, multi-disciplinary research academia that is accredited IA' by NAAC and is ranked as one of the best research institutions in India.

Amrita is spread across six campuses in three states of India - Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with the headquarters at Ettimadai, Coimbatore and Tamil Nadu.

The cookie with more: UNIBIC

Every time a cookie lover reaches out for a real cookie, the only one that will meet the craving is the cookie with more. With more richness and more choices, UNIBIC Cookies are bursting with flavour and the abundance of more butter, chocolate, pista, cashew, and other rich ingredients. With 30 variants including seven sugar-free flavours, UNIBIC has something more for the entire family."

Times Inter School Quiz Competition South 2020-21 is co-sponsored by Sentia The Global School, Hyderabad, Phoenix Greens School of Learning, Hyderabad, DPS Bangalore East, DPS Bangalore North and TIPS School Chennai.

Your chance to shine is just two clicks away. Register now at

