VMPL New Delhi [India], November 20: itel, one of India's leading technology brands, today introduced two new colour options for its City 300 5G - Dark Ruby and Mist Beige. Joining the previously launched Bold Indigo variant, the new shades bring a fresh dimension to the smartphone's design, lending it a distinctly premium, flagship-inspired appeal. As colour becomes an increasingly important element of smartphone design, itel is embracing this shift with shades that make a strong style statement. Designed for young, aspirational consumers, the City 300 5G combines contemporary aesthetics, smooth performance and accessible technology, making every day smartphone experiences more enjoyable.

The smartphone comes with a 6.67" HD+ 120Hz punch-hole display with a 2.5D glass design, delivering an ultra-smooth visual experience for streaming, social media scrolling, and casual gaming. With a 120Hz refresh rate. Housed in an 8.4mm thin body, the smartphone is powered by T8200 octa-core 5G processor. The City 300 5G's 4GB RAM variant is designed to deliver a smooth everyday experience across apps, video calls, and content streaming. It also features UltraLink free calling, offering added connectivity value for budget-conscious consumers. To keep up with users' everyday demands, the City 300 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery designed to power daily activities, from browsing and streaming to calls and messaging. It supports Type-C charging and comes with a 10W charger. On the imaging front, the smartphone features a 13MP AF rear camera, enabling users to capture everyday moments with greater ease, alongside an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Available at a price of ₹14,999, the itel City 300 5G brings together style, everyday functionality and value, making it a compelling choice for consumers looking to make their next smartphone upgrade. About itel Established over 16 years, itel is a reliable smart life brand focused on making technology accessible to consumers across emerging markets. Guided by its brand philosophy, "Enjoy Better Life," itel aims to provide affordable and accessible technology across a diverse portfolio of smartphones, feature phones, TVs, accessories, speakers, home appliances and other consumer electronics. Today, itel has a presence across more than 80 emerging markets globally. The brand has built a strong position in the value segment by combining affordability, reliability and accessible technology for everyday consumers.

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