JACK & JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY and SELECTED introduce India's first all-encompassing safety measure for retail stores with their campaign 'SEAL OF SAFETY'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ahead of the festive season in India, BESTSELLER brands JACK & JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY and SELECTED has launched their first ever campaign around Safety.

The Seal of Safety represents the highest level of safety protocols in these brand stores.

All brand stores are equipped with CORONAGUARD that attacks and disables 99.9 per cent coronavirus (COVID-19) keeping the store environment secure and provides complete coverage in every corner and on every surface. CORONAGUARD powered by SHYCOCAN has been notified by US FDA under Enforcement Discretion Policy.

Additionally, UV-C wardrobes have been installed and all garments are sterilized before and after every trial for a safe shopping experience.

Store personnel maintain strict prevention protocols to ensure personal safety and safety of the customers.

"This FY 2020-21, retailers around the globe are facing a worrying trend of business uncertainties and safety concerns around COVID-19. Thus, we must actively adapt our business strategies. It gives me immense pleasure in announcing that all our brands now have a 'Seal of Safety'. This means that we are now ready to welcome all our customers for the festive season and ensure the safest possible shopping experience," said Vineet Gautam - CEO & Country Head, BESTSELLER India.

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores.

BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com.

Today, we provide fast affordable fashion for women, men, teenagers and children. Our products are available online, in branded chain stores and in multi-brand and department stores across the world

BESTSELLER India markets and sells the five BESTSELLER brands JACK & JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME and PRODUKT. BESTSELLER India currently has 218 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1109 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India.

More than a quarter of a century ago, we set out to take on the world. We were just a few guys with our first jeans collection and a passion for denim that couldn't be denied.

Many years later, we're still just one of the guys and it's still all about jeans, but we've added a few more people to our team along the way. And yes, we know it takes more than a pair of good jeans to cover a guy's wardrobe needs. So, we cover the full range from urban sportswear, casual classics, neat suits, accessories and footwear. Basically, we've got it covered for every occasion you might end up in.

That's why we like to think of ourselves as more than just a brand. We're brotherhood, a club, a community - bonded by denim. And in that community, we have one objective - being there for our guys. Our universe is a drama free zone, it is shopping made easy. It's good jeans with good vibes. This is the philosophy behind our brand.

JACK & JONES India currently has 72 stores and 438 shop-in-shops spread across the country. JACK & JONES is available online with www.jackjones.in and present with leading online partners.

The story of one of Europe's largest clothing brands began in 1987, when Bestseller launched VERO MODA - a high quality clothing line with the latest looks at just the right price. VERO MODA's healthy and successful start provided a solid foundation for the continuing expansion and success of the brand. Since its commencement, VERO MODA has become synonymous with contemporary fashion and designs, which young women across the world desire.

VERO MODA India currently has 72 stores and 305 shop-in-shops spread across the country. VERO MODA is available online with www.veromoda.in and present with leading online partners.

ONLY is an international fashion brand for young women. Today, we are one of the leading denim brands in Europe. ONLY has turned its success into know-how and in-depth experience in both retail and wholesale and is sold in more than 4500 stores worldwide.

The ONLY girl always looks amazing in an effortless way! Fashion is her passion - a creative space where she can experiment with different attitudes, feels and looks. She's not defined by a certain style, but by her playful attitude, take on life and fashion and by her love for denim. ONLY India currently has 62 stores and 310 shop-in-shops spread across the country.

ONLY is available online with www.only.in and present with leading online partners.

Based in Denmark, SELECTED HOMME is an international brand for men, providing modern consumers a unique offering of style and craftmanship at an attractive price point. We always strive to add an edgy touch to our progressive styles and aim to offer collections that can be the base to any wardrobe, always in sync with the current tendencies.

We aim for quality over quantity, which is why sustainability is a main focus for us. Every collection should be more sustainable than the last. This underlines the responsibility we take for our future environmental footprint. With SELECTED you are never out of style but have a quality that is built to last. SELECTED India currently has 6 stores and 48 shop-in-shops spread across the country.

SELECTED is available online with www.selectedhomme.in and present with leading online partners.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)