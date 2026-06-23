PRNewswire Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], June 23: On June 16, 2026, Jack Technology held the global launch of its SmartLink Master in Ho Chi Minh City. Under the theme "SmartLink Master FULL-PLANT QUICK RESPONSE," the event gathered representatives from the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), international clients, and industry media. The company presented its intelligent total solutions covering the entire production process alongside flagship products such as overlock machines and template sewing machines. The launch marks the company's strategic transition from a sewing equipment manufacturer to a provider of intelligent total solutions designed for flexible, fast-response production. - New platform combines AI, automation, and factory-wide connectivity to help apparel manufacturers respond more quickly to changing market demand

"As the global apparel industry shifts toward more flexible production models, Jack Technology has moved beyond the traditional machine sales model," said CEO Moli. "Drawing on extensive project experience, we have developed intelligent total solutions that can be adapted to different production environments and help manufacturers respond more effectively to changing market demands." During the event, Victor, General Manager of the Global Strategic Key Client Department, introduced the SmartLink Master. Built on the Polaris AI Intelligent System and Siemens' Mendix platform, the solution integrates SkyFox AI Vision Technology, Spirit-Ape AI Kitting Technology, and Lightning AI Distribution Technology. The platform connects software, equipment, and production processes to create factory solutions tailored to different apparel manufacturing requirements. Jornt Moerland, Senior Vice President of Siemens Digital Industries Software for Asia Pacific, said the two companies will work together to develop digital twin-enabled production lines and pilot smart factories for the apparel industry.

Jimmy, President of Human Resources, introduced the URUS2. James, General Manager of the Southeast Asia Region, introduced the M6 Mold-Free Template Machine. Steve, CEO of Marketing Team, signed cooperation agreements with several leading global apparel manufacturers. Vu Duc Giang, Chairman of VITAS, said the solutions could help accelerate the modernization of Vietnam's apparel manufacturing sector. With demonstration factories in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Jack showcased its intelligent total solutions in real production environments. As one of Southeast Asia's leading textile and apparel manufacturing hubs, Vietnam is accelerating the adoption of smart factory technologies. Through its integrated intelligent manufacturing and factory digitalization solutions, Jack Technology is helping apparel manufacturers improve flexibility, responsiveness, and production efficiency in an increasingly demand-driven market.

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