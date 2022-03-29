Jagran Lakecity University Announces the Dates of the Entrance Test for Admissions to Various Disciplines for UG and PG Courses

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jagran Lakecity University today announced the dates for the next round of entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for academic year 2022-2023. Jagran Lakecity University Entrance Tests (JLUET) attracts thousands of students from around the country who appear for the aptitude test and personal interviews for various disciplines.

Jagran Lakecity University Entrance Test or JLUET 2022 is a qualifier exam for admissions to many UG and PG programmes offered by award winning central India's global university JLU. The upcoming round of JLUET for admission to undergraduate & postgraduate programmes is scheduled for March 31st, 2022. JLU along with JLUET also accepts all national entrance examination scores like CLAT, CAT, MAT, and other national level entrance exams.

JLU seeks to assemble an extraordinary and diverse class of undergraduate and postgraduate students by conducting a global entrance tests in rolling mode before the start of a new academic year. JLUET process values academic excellence, but never reduces applicants to any one factor, such as grades or test scores. Decisions to admit an applicant are made by diverse admissions panels across JLU Faculty & disciplines based on knowledge, aptitude and an expansive view of excellence.

The entrance test is completed in two phases. The initial online exam assesses the aptitude level and subject knowledge, followed by a Group Discussion or Personal Interaction to evaluate the student's communication skills and overall purpose and ability.

Students can register for JLUET to get admission for 50+ UGC approved degree programs at (www.jlu.edu.in/jluet)

JLUET 2022 is a multiple-choice, 90-minute exam that covers the syllabus of the qualifying examination like Class XII for UG and graduation for PG, in addition to aptitude tests including Logical Reasoning, General Awareness, General English, along with a few program-specific questions.

Entrance for all Design programmes like UX/UI, Visual Communication, PI & portfolio presentations are also advised.

JLU also allows students to take a career assessment test powered by Mindler, Career Launcher and various student support organisations along with its career counselling services to help them choose the right career path in life.

There has been a steady increase in applicants across all disciplines and programmes. Since 2019, the share of the JLU admitted programmes that is pan India & international has grown significantly.

Prof Sandeep Shastri, Vice-Chancellor Jagran, Lakecity University said, "Jagran Lakecity University is an equal opportunity higher education Institution. We look at each applicant as an individual, and hold each applicant's unique background and experiences, alongside grades and test scores, to find applicants of exceptional ability and character, who can help create a campus community that is diverse on multiple dimensions, including on academic and extracurricular interests and life experiences. We encourage existing students and fresh applicants take advantage of all that JLU offers and contribute to the learning and social environment for their classmates, university and the city. Factors such as life experiences, overcoming adversity, or specific talents are particularly important in deciding who will be offered admission."

Scholarships at JLU

Jagran Lakecity University, offers Rs. 2.5 Cr. towards Freeships and Scholarship under the various categories like Shri Hari Mohan Gupta Freeships, JLU Excellence Scholarship for Academics, JLU Excellence Scholarship for Sports, Shri Gurudev Gupta Media Scholarship and JLU Defence Service Scholarship.

More details on scholarships are available on university's website (www.jlu.edu.in.)

Students qualified after the entrance exam are eligible for admission to more than 56-plus specialized degree programmes and can also avail up to 100 per cent scholarships based on their scores in the exam.

Career Development Centre at Jagran Lakecity University

A professionally run Career Development Centre (CDC) team at JLU supports the students in their quest for an exciting professional career after graduation. The CDC collaborates with multiple stakeholders - Students, Corporates, and Groups within JLU to facilitate students to evolve in their careers with introspection and self-discovery. The CDC office offers a wide range of activities including but not limited to Career Counselling, Corporate Connect sessions for networking opportunities, Employability Training through Centre for Professional Studies which is enhanced through the usage. Over Jagran Lakecity University has an inspiring and commendable placement record over the years. Students have been successfully placed across various industrial verticals including the top MNCs and Financial Institutions. The placement record is achieved through a dedicated placements team which strives hard to bring the best companies and offers on campus. Apart from being offered lucrative and strong packages, the students are also giving challenging profiles within these well-known and sought after companies of the platform "X-Billion".

The admission & scholarship journey at JLU is a simple 5 step process which is available in a user friendly online platform, from registration, entrance exam, expert counselling, GD/PI, and enrolment. JLU Admission team handholds students in making a well-informed choice to pursue their career dreams at the world-class central India's global university.

