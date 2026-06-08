VMPL Patna (Bihar) [India], June 8: In a powerful and thought-provoking address titled "The New Bihar", entrepreneur and wealth manager Jahnavi Kumari Mewar presented a transformative vision for Bihar's future, describing the state not as a region trapped in backwardness, but as a civilization preparing for renewal. Addressing the people of Bihar, policymakers, youth, and the wider national leadership ecosystem during the GTRI 6.0 Economic and Financial Summit, Jahnavi said she was not speaking merely about politics, but about "destiny." She described Bihar as the land of Chanakya, Gautama Buddha, Aryabhata, and Nalanda University -- a state whose historical contribution shaped governance, philosophy, science, and global knowledge systems.

At the same time, she sharply highlighted the contradiction between Bihar's civilizational legacy and its present-day realities, where millions still migrate in search of employment, dignity, healthcare, and opportunity. "Migration should be a choice of ambition, not a compulsion of survival," she stated. According to Jahnavi, Bihar's greatest tragedy is not poverty itself, but "the institutionalisation of lowered expectations." She argued that the state does not lack talent, labour, intellect, or resilience, but lacks a governance system capable of converting human potential into economic power. The speech focused heavily on economic transformation. Jahnavi called for Bihar to move from a "survival economy" to a "productive economy," where every district becomes an independent engine of growth with measurable productivity targets.

She proposed that Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur emerge as agro-processing and food export hubs, Gaya as a global spiritual tourism corridor, Begusarai as an energy and manufacturing cluster, Bhagalpur as a textile and silk innovation center, and Patna as the governance, fintech, and knowledge capital of eastern India. "No district should survive on subsidies alone. Every district must produce wealth," she said. Jahnavi also advocated for integrated industrial corridors, plug-and-play manufacturing zones, rural enterprise clusters, and a Bihar Diaspora Investment Authority aimed at reconnecting global Bihari entrepreneurs and investors with the state's development journey. A major part of her speech emphasized the need to shift Bihar's economy away from excessive dependence on government jobs.

"A society cannot become prosperous when millions compete for a few thousand vacancies," she remarked. "The government's role is not merely to employ people. The government's role is to create an ecosystem where enterprise becomes inevitable." The address also focused strongly on education, healthcare, and governance reforms. Calling human capital Bihar's greatest untapped wealth, Jahnavi proposed digitally audited schools, transparent teacher recruitment systems, AI-enabled classrooms, and future-focused skill institutions connected to industries such as artificial intelligence, robotics, renewable energy, healthcare technology, logistics, and advanced manufacturing. She also announced the idea of a "Nalanda Human Capital Mission," designed to create innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs, and nation-builders instead of simply producing graduates.

On healthcare, Jahnavi envisioned digitally integrated Primary Health Centres connected through telemedicine systems to India's leading medical institutions, along with modernized district hospitals and better incentives for doctors serving rural Bihar. "A poor mother in Sitamarhi deserves the same dignity as a wealthy citizen in Delhi," she said. In one of the strongest portions of her speech, Jahnavi addressed corruption and governance failures. She described corruption not merely as financial theft, but as something that steals years from human lives by weakening institutions and public trust. She proposed independent technical auditing of major public projects, transparent expenditure systems, technology-driven tendering mechanisms, and fast-track accountability for institutional corruption.

The speech also addressed Bihar's recurring flood crisis. Jahnavi criticized decades of temporary responses to floods and called for long-term river basin management systems supported by satellite mapping, predictive analytics, climate-resilient infrastructure, and district-level disaster monitoring systems. Beyond governance and economics, Jahnavi delivered a strong message on Bihar's political culture. While acknowledging the importance of social justice and representation, she urged Bihar to move beyond caste-based political arithmetic and focus instead on competence, performance, and future-oriented governance. "No child eats caste. No village survives on symbolism. No economy grows on division," she stated. "The next political revolution of Bihar must not be caste versus caste. It must be competence versus collapse."

Positioning Bihar within India's broader rise as a global power, Jahnavi argued that eastern India is poised to become the country's next strategic growth frontier, and Bihar has the demographic strength, intellectual legacy, agricultural base, and labour power to lead that transformation. She concluded her address with a message directed especially at Bihar's youth, urging them not to inherit hopelessness, but responsibility and vision. "The new Bihar will not beg for relevance. The new Bihar will command it," she declared. "A land that once gave light to civilization can never remain in darkness forever." The speech has attracted attention for blending economic planning, governance reform, civilizational identity, and political messaging into what many are calling a bold developmental vision for Bihar's future.

About Jahnavi Kumari Mewar MewarPrincess Jahnavi Kumari Mewar is an entrepreneur and Head of Family Office; primarily recognized as the CEO and Founder of Auctus Fora, a multi-family office investment advisory firm and her Power of Policy platform (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)