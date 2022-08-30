Jasprit Bumrah becomes the face of new-age, eco-friendly luggage brand "uppercase" by Acefour Accessories

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/PNN): Brainchild of industry pioneer Sudip Ghose, Acefour Accessories, a travel accessories company, has signed Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador for its eco-friendly luggage brand "uppercase" for two years. Jasprit Bumrah, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, a Reliance initiative and India's largest sports and entertainment company, will lead the D2C brand's 'Never Ordinary' campaign. His extraordinary game across formats makes him the perfect fit to represent the brand.
The campaign 'Never Ordinary' is spread across a series of creatives, weaved in a way that tells the features and USPs of the uppercase's bags. The films showcase the uppercase's bags as a perfect everyday companion that is eco-friendly in nature. It highlights that uppercase bags are GRS (Global Recycle Standard)-certified sustainable travel gear. It essentially makes uppercase one of the first travel accessories brands in India to meet international product standards and recycled content certification, which comes with social and environmental practices and no hazardous chemicals restrictions. The creative showcasing of the efficacy of the gears is now live across OTT and social media platforms.
uppercase's gears are not only fashionably sustainable but also come with rainproof zippers, 3X more water resistance material, and premium recycled fabric with quality so good that backpacks can stand even when unstuffed. The bags are handcrafted and right-sized for different needs. The soft luggage is so sturdy that the brand is giving a 2500-day international warranty. For probably the first time in the industry, we will see all-over printed soft luggage at these price points.
Talking about roping in Bumrah, Sudip Ghose, Spokesperson/Founder of uppercase, said, "Our brand is young, dynamic, and never ordinary, just like Jasprit Bumrah. He is disciplined and has been performing consistently at the highest level, like our products. It makes him a perfect fit to represent uppercase luggage. We are looking forward to the Jasprit Bumrah magic to make an impact in the luggage industry with uppercase."
Co-founder and Chief Business Officer (CBO) of uppercase, Shivaprasad, said, "Jasprit Bumrah has shown over the years he is never ordinary with his terrific bowling spells, world record batting feat and being a leader on the field. He brings that passion to the team as we launch uppercase. The films under the 'Never Ordinary' campaign target young audiences who are filled with enthusiasm to travel in a sustainable yet stylish way. They don't like doing the Ordinary, and so do we, as a brand."
Jasprit Bumrah, Indian cricketer, said, "I am excited to join the team of uppercase, a brand that offers a wide product portfolio that focuses on being durable, vibrant and water resistant for young Indians. For those who believe in living sustainably would find uppercase to their liking and travel with eco-friendly luggage."
Recently, Acefour Accessories became one of the first D2C brands in the country to raise $7 million in the pre-revenue phase. The company is disrupting India's $3.5B luggage market, wherein the most significant player holds & lt;5 per cent share. Sudip Ghose, who has over 25 years of leadership experience in the travel gear industry (former CEO & MD of VIP Industries and former Executive Director of Samsonite India), is on the way to building a unique, sustainable luggage brand. In his earlier avatar, he had launched India's most popular travel brands, such as Skybags, American Tourister, Lavie, and Caprese.
