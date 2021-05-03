JEE Mains 2021 May & 2022 exam dates update! How to make use of this time to ace your score?

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/Oswaal Books): For students aspiring to take up engineering as a profession, cracking the JEE Main Exam is the first and the most important step. Approximately 10 lakh students appear for the exam every year.

However, due to the unexpected spike in Covid-19 cases this year, JEE exams 2021 May Exam will most likely get postponed and new dates will be announced soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). New exam dates for JEE MAIN 2021 May Exam would be released 15 days before exams. Students can prepare for the exam from home and make good use of the extra time available.

Here's the update for JEE MAIN 2022 Exams

Here's a study guide on how to secure a good rank in JEE (Mains) 2021 & 2022

Prepare a study plan:

Prepare a proper strategy for your studies and break the syllabus into equal parts. Prepare a list of important chapters and topics and practice them regularly. Use the best study material available in the market, for example, you need to prepare with JEE MAIN Sample Papers to test your preparations. Oswaal JEE (Main) Mock Test - 15 Sample Question Papers Book is designed after a thorough research done by Oswaal Editorial board and includes all typologies of Questions specified by the NTA. It also contains JEE MAIN 2021 Feb & Mar Exam Papers

Time management:

Making the best use of the number of hours available in the day-to-day study will ensure a good score for you. Prepare a strict study routine and stick to it. Give up on the distractions and devote yourself to the preparation. Keep enough time for relaxation to avoid burnout and stress.

Solve previous years question papers and undergo revision

The most important step while preparing for JEE main is to practice solving previous years' question papers. Oswaal JEE Main Solved Papers containing 2019 & 2020's all shifts 32 papers with solutions for extensive practice is one of the key resources to practice with. The book is based on the latest scheme of examination issued by the NTA on December 16, 2020 and contains chapter-wise & topic-wise presentations for systematic learning. It contains revision notes for a quick and easy revision of the topics. The book also has a section of Mind Maps, which helps in better retention and recall.

Study online:

With Covid-19 making it difficult to go to coaching classes, students should enroll into online classes to avoid any hindrance to their preparation. JEE (Main) Mock Test, 15 Sample Question Papers Book with easy to scan QR codes for online content of concept videos and lessons, which can be accessed from anywhere provides exam-oriented and in-depth learning.

At the end, make best use of the time available to you and keep a positive outlook. Take frequent breaks and keep going. All the very best!

