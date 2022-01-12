JLL's Managing Director Nitish Bhasin joins Table Space as Chief Sales Officer

You would like to read
- Benefits of investing in commercial real estate over residential real estate
- Digi8 marketing introduces AI and advanced tools to provide high yielding digital marketing solutions
- Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd. launches global strategy, confirms Canadian collaboration
- Federal Soft Systems announces a shift toward product based strategy, reveals its strategy for FY 2022-23
- Mynd Integrated Solutions acquires Artificial Intelligence Platform Move78(c)
New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/Mediawire): As part of its expansion plans, Table Space has onboarded industry expert and JLL's Managing Director of its Office Leasing Business - Nitish Bhasin.
Nitish joins Table Space as Chief Sales Officer and brings with him over 23 years of experience in the Office Real Estate Advisory and Strategic Consulting domain. He moves to Table Space after 18+ years at JLL, where he held multiple leadership positions, including leading JLL's most profitable Office Leasing business across India and its sales effort across the sector
Table Space is continuously looking to innovate and challenge the boundaries of workspace-as-a-service for enterprise clients. This is something I have always looked to pursue in my career in the real estate office business," says Nitish Bhasin. "Being part of a strong leadership team that is driven and fully aligned to this vision is very exciting for me and also allows me the ability to express myself in the future of work story," he adds.
During his tenure at JLL, Nitish has transacted over 50 million sqft. of Grade A office space on behalf of corporates. Nitish has been the lead advisor in representing several Fortune 500 companies in India, including as the lead deal maker in two of the three largest office leasing deals the country has ever seen.
"The commercial office solutions industry is changing rapidly. This change requires constant innovation in solutions and technologies required to build better offices in the future. Nitish is an established leader in this very large market. His ability to forecast and adapt to changes in solutions and to markets is extraordinary. We are delighted to have Nitish join our leadership team. As we continue to grow and expand we will bank on Nitish's leadership and his vast and deep knowledge in commercial real estate to create best in class solutions for our clients." says Amit Banerji, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Table Space.
"Enterprise Managed Office is truly an integrated service offering, providing the answer to a multitude of hurdles faced by enterprises in setting up and running an office. The concept has gathered momentum among top Fortune 500 companies, especially since the start of Covid pandemic, wherein the need for flexibility and employee experience have become pronounced. The growth in demand is expected to continue and in times to come it has the potential to become the norm," says Nitish Bhasin.
Table Space, India's leading Managed Workspace Professional Services company with over 4 million SQFT under management in more than 35 locations across all metros in India, provides a range of services and solutions in Real Estate Strategy and Integrated Commercial Real Estate Solutions. Combining deep experience and specialized skills across more than 50 processes of integration in Commercial Real Estate, Table Space creates customised industry leading solutions for more than 100 Multinational clients.
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor