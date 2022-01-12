JLL's Managing Director Nitish Bhasin joins Table Space as Chief Sales Officer

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/Mediawire): As part of its expansion plans, Table Space has onboarded industry expert and JLL's Managing Director of its Office Leasing Business - Nitish Bhasin.

Nitish joins Table Space as Chief Sales Officer and brings with him over 23 years of experience in the Office Real Estate Advisory and Strategic Consulting domain. He moves to Table Space after 18+ years at JLL, where he held multiple leadership positions, including leading JLL's most profitable Office Leasing business across India and its sales effort across the sector

Table Space is continuously looking to innovate and challenge the boundaries of workspace-as-a-service for enterprise clients. This is something I have always looked to pursue in my career in the real estate office business," says Nitish Bhasin. "Being part of a strong leadership team that is driven and fully aligned to this vision is very exciting for me and also allows me the ability to express myself in the future of work story," he adds.

During his tenure at JLL, Nitish has transacted over 50 million sqft. of Grade A office space on behalf of corporates. Nitish has been the lead advisor in representing several Fortune 500 companies in India, including as the lead deal maker in two of the three largest office leasing deals the country has ever seen.

"The commercial office solutions industry is changing rapidly. This change requires constant innovation in solutions and technologies required to build better offices in the future. Nitish is an established leader in this very large market. His ability to forecast and adapt to changes in solutions and to markets is extraordinary. We are delighted to have Nitish join our leadership team. As we continue to grow and expand we will bank on Nitish's leadership and his vast and deep knowledge in commercial real estate to create best in class solutions for our clients." says Amit Banerji, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Table Space.

"Enterprise Managed Office is truly an integrated service offering, providing the answer to a multitude of hurdles faced by enterprises in setting up and running an office. The concept has gathered momentum among top Fortune 500 companies, especially since the start of Covid pandemic, wherein the need for flexibility and employee experience have become pronounced. The growth in demand is expected to continue and in times to come it has the potential to become the norm," says Nitish Bhasin.

Table Space, India's leading Managed Workspace Professional Services company with over 4 million SQFT under management in more than 35 locations across all metros in India, provides a range of services and solutions in Real Estate Strategy and Integrated Commercial Real Estate Solutions. Combining deep experience and specialized skills across more than 50 processes of integration in Commercial Real Estate, Table Space creates customised industry leading solutions for more than 100 Multinational clients.

