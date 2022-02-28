Joti Foundation initiates one of the biggest donation drives 'Redistributing Happiness'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Joti Foundation was created in loving memory of Late Prabjot Singh Brar, our father and the true inspiration behind the initiative.

A leader with a great heart and magnanimous spirit he guided and supported many families, leading to the development and expansion of his area. Following his legacy, his wife Sarabjit Kaur and children, Ajit Brar and Prabkiran Naman Brar continued to serve people. A successful lawyer by profession, Ajit Brar at a young age has helped many disadvantaged families and handicapped children by providing guidance, support, financial aid and the means to live a dignified life.

This drive is also organised to honour Late Namanveer Singh Brar, a shooter and international medallist. Joti Foundation initiated one of the biggest donation drives "Redistributing Happiness and Spreading Smiles" in various villages and government schools across Punjab. The two time World University medal winner in shotgun for Punjab University, Late. N.S Brar believed in making everyone feel empowered, confident, inclusive and that anyone can be uplifted with a smile.

Miss India Winner, First Indian to hold 7 International Titles and Actor Alankrita Anup Sahai believe that "No exercise is better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up and doing something for people who can never repay you." Having lost her father Anup Sahai recently, she resonates with the goals of the NGO and had joined hands with them to help people the way her father did.

Although around 8% of the state's population is below the poverty line, there's a significant number of people who still long for the basic necessities like Roti, Kapda aur Makan. We are here to provide a solution to preserve their dignity & have at least a few pairs of fresh clothes through this drive.

For this noble cause, we have partnered with OYO Reach, Khalsa Aid & Vinod Gupta Charitable Trust. In its first phase, our volunteers are excited to spread smiles to over 15,000 families of Punjab through "Redistributing Happiness and Spreading Smiles". For the first time ever an organisation is spending its time and resources to redistribute something as simple as clothes that were donated by OYO Reach but the smiles and blessings that we are collecting in return are priceless.

The drive had begun on the 22nd at Namanveer Singh Brar's native Village Ishar Singh Wala, Barnala, where along with the distribution of clothes to over 2000 people, a free dental camp by Dr Prabsukhman Brar was also conducted.

On the 24th, the "Distributing Happiness and Spreading Smiles" drive was conducted at Village Chak Sherewala where along with the distribution of clothes, medical facilities were made available on-site for their dental and overall health checkups where free tests were conducted and free medicines were prescribed to them.

During this drive, we will also be sensitising the people about their rights, duties and how we as an organisation are there to be of service to them, so they come forth and seek help. Through this NGO we will help boost their morale and build their trust that we care and they are important.

Our future plans include but are not limited to the sustainable development of villages, education of girls, medical aid for people, funding small farmers and small-scale businesses, generating employment for the disabled.

