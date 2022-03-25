JR Housing Developers partners with Houzbay Consulting for their Villa Plot Project, JR Urbania - 'Around The Trees'.

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 25 (ANI/PR Newswire): JR housing developers have partnered with Houzbay Consulting, one of the leading real estate Launch and Strategic partner in India, for their JR Urbania - 'Around The Trees' residential plotted development and commercial plots. (https://www.jrhousing.com/jrurbania) JR Urbania is a premium plotted development near Electronic City [Anekal - Chandapura road], which is spread across 90 acres of land and offers world-class amenities. With close to 400 plots, the overall inventory size is around Rs. 280 crores.

The (https://www.jrhousing.com/jrurbania) luxurious clubhouse & sports club is ready to use and is spread over 35,000 Sq Ft of built area, and offers recreational amenities that are suitable for kids and adults of all ages. Designed by German architectural firm-Planquadrat, clubhouse provides desirable facilities such as Mini-Theater, Squash Court, Indoor Badminton Courts, Snooker, Table tennis, Swimming pool, Gymnasium, Banquet Hall, Coffee shop, Reading room, Guest rooms, Basketball court, Tennis court, Futsal court, Cricket practice nets, Children play area and more.

The recent pandemic has taught the importance of two things. The first is to maintain hygiene and safety, while the second is to live a fulfilling community-driven lifestyle. Increasingly, people in India are starting to realize how important and enriching it is to live a socially fulfilling, community-driven life. A sense of belonging and commitment can come from being a part of a community that is based on meaningful social interaction. In addition, it also gives a sense of security and tranquility. Likewise, developers have understood this and are now launching numerous projects fostering meaningful social interaction and promoting a sense of community-driven lifestyle.

(https://www.jrhousing.com/jrurbania) JR Urbania is a premium plotted development near Electronic City, Center of KHB II, Off Chandapura - Anekal Road, Bangalore. The township emphasizes eco-friendly, sustainable development. JR Urbania is spread across 90Acres of land which offers lush green large spaces for perfect futuristic development. The project is developed with 150 ft wide main road with dedicated bicycle lanes.

(https://www.jrhousing.com) JR Housing Developers Private Limited was founded by S Jagadishwara Reddy who has over 27 Years of experience in the field of Real Estate and also is a Vice President of the Karnataka Land Developers Association.

Director of JR Housing Niranjan Reddy mentioned that this strategic partnership with Houzbay will have a focused approach towards the project sales while additional bandwidth would be available to the company for their core business activities.

The company is supported by S Prasanna Lakshmi, Srilekha Reddy & Varun Vardhan Reddy and is known for its quality, maintenance and post-sales support.

Houzbay Consulting, one of the leading real estate Launch & Strategic Partners in India. Boppanna Monnapa and Rayan Munawer, the founders of (https://houzbay.com) Houzbay Consulting, stated, this strategic partnership with JR Housing makes them the leading Mandate partners in Bangalore for plotted development with inventory size of over Rs.1000 crore.

