JR Housing Developers partners with Houzbay Consulting for their Villa Plot Project, JR Urbania - 'Around The Trees'.

You would like to read
- MBA Program in Real Estate at Niranjan Hiranandani School of Real Estate (NHSRE) under the Aegis of HSNC University
- Benefits of investing in commercial real estate over residential real estate
- Navi Mumbai real estate will be buoyant with water taxi services
- Sany India partners with Federation of Contractors Association of Nepal
- Ataccama partners with UST to transform Enterprise Data Governance
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 25 (ANI/PR Newswire): JR housing developers have partnered with Houzbay Consulting, one of the leading real estate Launch and Strategic partner in India, for their JR Urbania - 'Around The Trees' residential plotted development and commercial plots. (https://www.jrhousing.com/jrurbania) JR Urbania is a premium plotted development near Electronic City [Anekal - Chandapura road], which is spread across 90 acres of land and offers world-class amenities. With close to 400 plots, the overall inventory size is around Rs. 280 crores.
The (https://www.jrhousing.com/jrurbania) luxurious clubhouse & sports club is ready to use and is spread over 35,000 Sq Ft of built area, and offers recreational amenities that are suitable for kids and adults of all ages. Designed by German architectural firm-Planquadrat, clubhouse provides desirable facilities such as Mini-Theater, Squash Court, Indoor Badminton Courts, Snooker, Table tennis, Swimming pool, Gymnasium, Banquet Hall, Coffee shop, Reading room, Guest rooms, Basketball court, Tennis court, Futsal court, Cricket practice nets, Children play area and more.
The recent pandemic has taught the importance of two things. The first is to maintain hygiene and safety, while the second is to live a fulfilling community-driven lifestyle. Increasingly, people in India are starting to realize how important and enriching it is to live a socially fulfilling, community-driven life. A sense of belonging and commitment can come from being a part of a community that is based on meaningful social interaction. In addition, it also gives a sense of security and tranquility. Likewise, developers have understood this and are now launching numerous projects fostering meaningful social interaction and promoting a sense of community-driven lifestyle.
(https://www.jrhousing.com/jrurbania) JR Urbania is a premium plotted development near Electronic City, Center of KHB II, Off Chandapura - Anekal Road, Bangalore. The township emphasizes eco-friendly, sustainable development. JR Urbania is spread across 90Acres of land which offers lush green large spaces for perfect futuristic development. The project is developed with 150 ft wide main road with dedicated bicycle lanes.
(https://www.jrhousing.com) JR Housing Developers Private Limited was founded by S Jagadishwara Reddy who has over 27 Years of experience in the field of Real Estate and also is a Vice President of the Karnataka Land Developers Association.
Director of JR Housing Niranjan Reddy mentioned that this strategic partnership with Houzbay will have a focused approach towards the project sales while additional bandwidth would be available to the company for their core business activities.
The company is supported by S Prasanna Lakshmi, Srilekha Reddy & Varun Vardhan Reddy and is known for its quality, maintenance and post-sales support.
Houzbay Consulting, one of the leading real estate Launch & Strategic Partners in India. Boppanna Monnapa and Rayan Munawer, the founders of (https://houzbay.com) Houzbay Consulting, stated, this strategic partnership with JR Housing makes them the leading Mandate partners in Bangalore for plotted development with inventory size of over Rs.1000 crore.
Photo: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773206/JR_Urbania.jpg)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor