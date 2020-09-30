K2 Group ventures into music with 'Pellet Drum Productions Pvt Ltd'

-
-
K2 Group India, spearheaded by Mohit Bansal and Shubham Bansal launched its new venture, Pellet Drum Productions Pvt Ltd at a grand event on Tuesday at Le Meridien, New Delhi.
The pioneering company will offer musicians and artists a platform to showcase their talent by launching IndiPop Punjabi songs and also manage the diverse and ever-evolving field of event management.
To commemorate the beginning of this new venture, Pellet Drum Productions Pvt Ltd launched a poster of its first song titled 'Bholenath' by renowned singer Kaka.
The event saw celebrities from the music fraternity including B Praak, Neha Malik, Afsana Khan, Happy Raikoty, and Gurnazar amongst others, gracing the event with their presence.
Bholenath has a soulful melody and the lyrics portray the phase of love and affection. The song really warms your heart and makes you feel the love in each lyric.
The hit tracks' audio had already created a sensation among Kaka's fans and now with the launch of the music video, which is directed by none other than Arvindr Khaira, the song will tug at everyone's heartstrings.
K2 Group also announced the launch of its Food & Beverage brand 'Vegaan Shakes and More' which offers fresh and healthy food and shakes.
This latest venture by K2 Group will be serving a delectable range of healthy shakes to connoisseurs with an array of unique flavours and diversified product offerings.
'Vegaan Shakes and More' branches are currently at Model Town, Prashant Vihar, Harsh Vihar, Paschim Vihar, GK 2 - M Block, Patel Nagar, Rajendra Nagar (GZB), and Tilak Nagar in Delhi. The brand will soon be opening new outlets at many more locations.
"K2 Group India has diversified portfolios such as Auto sector, Software Solutions, Digital Advertising, and now we are happy to add two more verticals - one in the music and entertainment and the other in Food & Beverage space. The launch of 'Pellet Drum Productions Pvt Ltd' and 'Vegaan Shakes and More' is a continuation of that legacy. Innovation has always been at the core of everything we do at the K2 Group and we have been steadily working towards diversifying our dairy portfolio and reaching out to a wider audience," said Mohit Bansal of K2 Group India on the occasion.
"We are first starting with the launch of this really raw, immensely talented, singer Kaka's 'Bholenath', who we believe will be the next superstars of the scene. Music and good visuals production are the biggest things happening in Indian music today. As for Vegaan, our team is working on including a varied range of innovative and delicious healthy flavours made using hand crafted and original recipes in its menu," he added further.
K2 Group India has been a pioneer in the corporate industry for five years now having launched in 2015. The different ventures of K2 Group include Ads N Url, Bansal Travels, K2 Agro, K2 Health Care & Beauty, MBS Infosolution, Dear Pet, Kings Auto and THC.
