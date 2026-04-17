VMPL New Delhi [India], April 17: Kaara, an AI-first engineering and enterprise transformation company, today announced the launch of Kaara.Code, its AI-native builder platform designed to address some of the most persistent challenges in enterprise technology delivery.Built to help developers work with stronger context, better engineering discipline, and continuity of learning across initiatives. Over the last 13 years, Kaara has delivered more than 100 projects across industries including BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and supply chain. Through these engagements, the company identified a set of recurring delivery issues that continue to slow enterprise teams down even as AI tools make code generation faster. These include repeated rebuilding of business and system context across initiatives, downstream bottlenecks in review, integration, governance, testing, and coordination leading to a lot of work getting repeated, and the growing sprawl of disconnected AI and application initiatives across enterprises.

Kaara says Kaara.Code was built in response to these realities. The platform is structured around three core layers: Blueprint Layer Helps teams capture and connect enterprise context before development begins, including business workflows, architecture, compliance needs, integration patterns, and domain knowledge. This helps new initiatives build with awareness of what already exists across the enterprise. Mastery Layer Brings together the engineering judgment and delivery practices developed by Kaara's architects and engineers over years of enterprise work. This includes architectural patterns, observability practices, coding discipline, and testing intelligence, adapted to each organization. Memory Layer Retains what gets learned across the software development lifecycle, including discovery, architecture decisions, compliance considerations, integration approaches, reviews, testing strategies, and deployment choices. This helps reduce repeated rediscovery and allows future initiatives to start with stronger context.

Speaking on the launch, Ashwini Suman, CEO of Kaara, said: "There is a lot of conversation today around role of software developer becoming obsolete because AI can generate code. We do not see it that way. AI is making some parts of development faster, but enterprise delivery still depends on engineering judgment, system understanding, architecture, integration, governance, and coordination. The developer's role is not disappearing. It is evolving, and in many ways becoming even more important. Those responsibilities have not gone away. Kaara.Code is our response to that reality." Kaara added that Kaara.Code is intended to help enterprises reduce repeated learning across projects, improve delivery continuity, and build AI and technology initiatives in a more connected and structured way.

Kaara is a trusted technology partner with over 13 years of experience across cloud transformation, enterprise data platforms, AI, analytics, modern applications, and experience design. The company serves enterprises across multiple industries and positions its delivery model around engineering depth, reusable components, governance, and full-stack ownership. About Kaara Kaara is an AI-first engineering and enterprise transformation company. With capabilities across cloud, data, AI, applications, and experience design, Kaara helps enterprises build, modernize, and scale digital and AI-enabled systems. Its approach combines full-stack engineering, reusable AI components, and enterprise-grade governance to deliver production-ready solutions across complex environments. Logon kaara.ai/kaara-code for more details. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)