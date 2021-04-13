Kabira Mobility launches Hermes 75, India's first high-speed commercial delivery e-scooter

Kabira Mobility, the Goa-based EV start-up, today has announced the launch of India's first high-speed commercial delivery electric scooter, Hermes 75.

The newly launched Hermes 75, the electric bull is 'Made in India' and designed to provide eco-friendly mobility solutions to the last mile delivery partners.

Hermes 75 is available in fixed and swappable battery options; fixed battery gives a range of 100 km and 120 km respectively. The swappable battery allows the rider to cover 80 km in standard conditions.

Hermes 75 is powered by a 60V40AH Li-ion battery with fast charging of 4 hours and a range of up to 120 km on a single charge. Hermes 75's 2500W DeltaEV hub motor generates a peak power of 4000W; gives a maximum speed of 80 km making it the fastest electric commercial 2-wheeler in India.

Hermes 75 is designed for tough Indian conditions and to meet the rugged usage that last-mile delivery vehicles had to face. It is the right solution to the last mile delivery which is being done on conventional fuel and personal vehicles, which are not designed and unsafe for delivery purposes. Living up to the style aspirations of Indian customers, the Hermes 75 is elegantly designed giving it a classic look yet strong body.

Keeping in mind the Indian driving conditions, Hermes 75's 12'' tires give high ground clearance to tackle any road conditions. Hermes 75 is fully loaded with the features like Dual Disc Synchronised Braking System, Swappable Battery, Digital Dashboard, Mobile App, IoT and it is the first commercial delivery E2W approved under FAME II Subsidy.

Commenting on the launch, Jaibir Singh Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility, said, "Kabira Mobility is in sync with the Government of India's vision of providing green mobility to all. With the launch of Hermes 75, we intend to reach out to the last mile delivery partners and provide them eco-friendly mobility solutions. Low operational and maintenance cost will make it a right choice for the riders and partners as well".

Hermes 75 is another addition to Kabira Mobility's product portfolio, earlier this year the company launched two electric bikes KM3000 and KM4000. Both the bikes received tremendous response from the buyers over 6000 bikes were booked within 96 hrs of commencing the booking.

