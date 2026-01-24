NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 23: Kapiva, India's first modern holistic Ayurvedic brand for millennials, today announced the launch of the Kapiva Innovation Fund ("KIF"), a commitment of up to Rs. 50 crore to support research and innovation in Ayurveda. KIF will back projects across academia, labs and startups that focus on R & D in Ayurvedic science and create clinically validated solutions for real-world health problems. With this initiative, Kapiva aims to help build an Ayurveda research ecosystem that matches global pharmaceutical standards. KIF will support work in areas such as novel formulations, standardisation and phytochemistry, AI in Ayurveda, pre-clinical and clinical studies, new extraction technologies, bioactive enhancement, tech-enabled wellness models, etc.

Applications will be invited from research institutions, PhD scholars, clinicians, hospitals, early-stage startups and incubators working in or adjacent to Ayurveda, plant-based therapeutics and integrative health. The fund is structured to nurture innovation throughout the entire development process. Whether a project is in the initial research phase or nearing commercialisation, KIF will offer the necessary capital, mentorship, and clinical resources. This support system ensures that high-potential scientific ideas are successfully translated into practical, real-world solutions. Announcing the launch, Ameve Sharma, Founder, Kapiva, said, "For decades, Ayurveda has been seen as either faith-based or purely traditional wisdom. We believe its future lies in being outcome-led and evidence-backed. This fund is a long-term bet on that future. By investing up to Rs. 50 crore in research, collaborations and new technologies, Kapiva wants to help build an ecosystem where Ayurvedic products are developed and tested like modern medicine, yet remain rooted in India's knowledge systems."

Dr. R. Govindarajan, Chief Innovation Officer, Kapiva, said, "If Ayurveda has to sit at the same table as modern medicine, it must be tested with the same discipline. At Kapiva we already work with standardised extracts, human trials and AI-driven insights that guide our formulations. Through the Kapiva Innovation Fund we want to open that ecosystem to researchers, clinicians and entrepreneurs, share our infrastructure and mentor high-quality projects, so that robust Ayurvedic science can move from paper to products and reach millions of people." Kapiva already runs one of India's most advanced Ayurveda R & D programmes, with clinical trials on flagship products and a dedicated in-house research team. The company collaborates with leading institutions like Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (Ministry of Science and Technology, GoI), Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MCOPS, MAHE), Manipal Hospitals among others on various research projects. As part of this focus on scientific rigour and transparency, Kapiva follows stringent testing protocols across raw materials, packaging and finished products, with several Shilajit-based offerings like the Shilajit Gold Resin, already carrying Certificates of Analysis, and the same standards being progressively extended across its portfolio.

The Kapiva Innovation Fund is now open for applications. Eligible researchers, institutions, clinicians and startups can apply via the dedicated portal. Shortlisted proposals will be evaluated by a panel of Kapiva's R & D leadership and external domain experts on scientific rigour, novelty, feasibility, and potential to improve health outcomes at scale. Applicants can learn more about the fund, submit their proposals, and track their application status through a dedicated portal on Kapiva's website: innovation.kapiva.in. About Kapiva Kapiva is a modern, homegrown Ayurvedic D2C brand on a mission to make evidence-based Ayurveda simple, modern, and accessible for everyday wellness. Backed by a dedicated R & D vertical of scientists and researchers, Kapiva develops authentic formulations using science-backed Ayurveda, standardised herbs, and high-quality ingredients. Kapiva has been a disruptor in the Ayurvedic industry by introducing innovation in product formats that can be easily integrated into people's daily routines. Kapiva has expanded globally with its wholly owned subsidiaries in the USA and Middle East, and has a strong offline presence across 50,000+ stores in India.

Website: www.kapiva.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)