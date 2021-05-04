Karnataka Board Exams: 2nd PUC and SSLC exam dates update! How to prepare to ace your score amid all?

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI/Oswaal Books): For the past few days, the state of Karnataka has seen a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases. Hopefully the situation will soon be under control as the administration is taking several steps to limit the infection.

One such step is the postponement of exams. PUC-II or class 12th practical exams have been postponed and will be conducted after the theory papers. PUC 2nd Board Exams 2021 are supposed to be started from May 24 to June 16, 2021.

New dates are yet to be decided for the practicals which were supposed to start from 28 April. SSLC exams have also been pushed to 21 June to 5 July.

Postponement of board exams gives more time to prepare and secure better marks, ensuring better opportunities for higher education. Here are some tips to ace your papers-

1. Improvise- It's time to restructure your exam strategy a bit according to the latest updates in the exam schedules. Now you can tweak your schedule to dedicate more time to weaker areas. You can even compare notes with friends to fill in any gaps in your preparation and help them do the same. Apt utilisation of this additional time can help you achieve higher marks.

2. Familiarise with the paper- Practice with sample papers and previous years' board papers to become comfortable with the paper pattern. You can use Oswaal Karnataka SSLC and PUC Sample Question Papers for Class 10 and 12 respectively for this. The book has 5 solved papers and 5 self-assessment papers based on the latest SSLC curriculum for 2021 boards. It also has all questions from the latest Board Model Paper and even toppers' handwritten answers that help improve the quality of your answers. Moreover, there are 'On Tips Notes' which aid in instant revision. Due to these features, students recognise this book as the ultimate package for exam practice.

Here's the recommended link for Karnataka SSLC & PUC Sample Papers Class 10 & 12:

https://bit.ly/3tgqyyF

3. Fill up your knowledge wealth- Postponement of exams allow students go the extra mile. A resourceful book to do this would be the Oswaal Karnataka SSLC and PUC Question Banks for Class 10 & 12 respectively. This is a ready deposit of all the important questions. From textbook questions, to previous years' exam paper questions and Model paper questions - find everything fully solved. The book follows the latest KSEEB syllabus and is designed especially for 2020-21. Innovative exercises like 'Mind Maps', that help in memory retention, and chapter-wise/topic-wise distribution of concepts make this book truly precious.

Here's the recommended link for Karnataka SSLC and PUC Question Banks Class 10 and 12:

https://bit.ly/3edfTk5

4. Improve mental health and healing- Admittedly, it is a difficult time for the whole world. Everyone is trying to cope with the effects of isolation and uncertainty. Students have also had to face new challenges in the form of online classes and unclear exam schedules. On a brighter note, now you have additional time to relax, free your mind of negativity and re-organize your thoughts. Utilise this time to get rid of undue stress and calm your senses. You can attain higher productivity and score more if your mind is at peace.

Use the changes in PUC-II and SSLC exam dates to your advantage. Strategize better, aim higher and finally score more. Best of luck!

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)