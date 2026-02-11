VMPL Piscataway (New Jersey) [US], February 11: Kashiv BioSciences, LLC ("Kashiv") a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd ("Intas"), a leading multinational pharmaceutical company. The complex peptide product will be commercialized by Intas in India and its subsidiary, Accord Healthcare Ltd ("Accord"), in Europe and the UK. The agreement covers pan-European, UK, and India markets. Under the terms of the agreement, Kashiv will be responsible for the regulatory registration, manufacturing and supply of the product, while Accord will manage the commercialization and distribution across the regions. "Our partnership with Intas, leveraging its strong pan-European presence through Accord, enables Kashiv to expand our commercial reach across key European, UK, and Indian markets and strengthen our overall portfolio in the regions," said Dr. Sandeep Athalye, Global CEO of Kashiv BioSciences. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to improving patient outcomes and aligns with our mission to make high-quality, affordable therapies more accessible for patients worldwide."

"We are pleased to partner with Kashiv BioSciences to expand access to high-quality therapies across Europe, the UK and India. By combining our capabilities, we aim to strengthen our presence and better serve the unmet needs of patients and healthcare professionals," said Mr. Binish Chudgar, Chairman and Managing Director of Intas Pharmaceuticals. About Kashiv BioSciences Kashiv BioSciences, LLC is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company with numerous commercial and advanced clinical-stage assets and is among the few U.S.-based companies to both manufacture and receive marketing authorization for multiple biosimilars. Kashiv BioSciences, LLC in the USA, and its subsidiaries in India (together "Kashiv BioSciences") operate together with robust infrastructure and highly skilled teams that provide global R & D, clinical, manufacturing, regulatory, and IP capabilities. We believe our people, partners, and shared purpose fuel our work to advance patient care and access to important medicines. For more information, visit www.kashivbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Intas Pharmaceuticals Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical company headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, with group revenues of USD 2.6 billion. Intas has end- to-end capabilities across formulation development, manufacturing and marketing, including API integration, and strong in-house biosimilar capabilities with more than 15 marketed products. The company operates in 85 countries and employs over 22,000 people. For more information, visit www.intaspharma.com. About Accord Healthcare: Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Accord Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in Europe. It boasts one of the largest market footprints among European generic and biosimilars companies, selling medicines in over 85 countries worldwide. This global reach allows Accord to provide essential, affordable medicines to national health systems, assisting healthcare professionals in improving patient lives worldwide. Accord is committed to being agile and inventive, continually seeking to enhance products and improve patient access.

Media Contacts - For Kashiv BioSciences: Dr. Paras Vasanani Global Head - Business Development, Portfolio & Strategy paras.vasanani@kashivbio.com Heena Dhedhi Head - Corporate Communications heena.dhedhi@kashivbio.com For Intas Pharmaceuticals: Suresh Keshwani AVP - Business Development suresh_keshwani@intaspharma.com For Accord Healthcare: PR@accord-healthcare.com