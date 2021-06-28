Ketto.org celebrates National Doctor's Day with, 'DearDoctor' Campaign

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ketto.org, Southeast Asia's most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform has launched '#DearDoctor' social media ad campaign to commemorate doctors for their dedication, compassion, selfless service, and sacrifices.
With an intent to highlight their fearless, relentless and tireless efforts, the video manifests the risks and struggles of a doctor's life during the pandemic. As they continue to stay away from home to fight the virus jeopardizing their lives, Ketto's #DearDoctor campaign presents an opportunity to share a heartfelt note of thanks to our Healthline workers.
Social media ad campaign link: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtCZLIYSVVA)
Commenting on the campaign, Varun Sheth CEO & Co-founder Ketto.org said, "The campaign is a tribute to all our healthcare workers who play a significant role in our lives. Doctors across the country are fighting hard to beat the virus and save the maximum lives possible. Due to the rising COVID cases, our healthcare workers are overburdened with work by putting their life on the line. Working in the COVID hotspot zone, one can only imagine the psychological burden that they have to face. With the launch of Ketto's #DearDoctor campaign we wish to express our gratitude to the doctors for their selfless service, sacrifice, and devotion to humanity."
National Doctors Day is celebrated on 1st July every year to recognize and respect the commitment and tireless efforts that doctors put in for saving lives. People can participate by logging on to the #DearDoctor campaign link (https://www.ketto.org/deardoctor) and express their gratitude by sharing their thank you note to their doctors. On Doctors' Day, leading physicians from across the country will join Ketto's #DearDoctor campaign to read the thank you messages from the people.
Ketto.org is Co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala and Actor Kunal Kapoor with an aim to bridge the affordability gap. Ketto.org enables people to raise funds for health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, arts, animal welfare, women empowerment, and many more. Ketto's primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact targeting the social sector of the country. The company is closely working with hospitals, NGOs, and individuals to bring positive change to the community. Currently, Ketto campaigns are raising over Rs. 300 crores per year for various causes.
