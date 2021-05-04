Khalsa Aid raises over Rs. 1 crore in 3 days through crowdfunding to procure oxygen concentrators

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Khalsa Aid India, the humanitarian organization known for providing support to victims of natural disasters and civil conflicts, has launched a crowdfunding drive on ImpactGuru.com towards procurement of Oxygen Concentrators.

The campaign has been receiving an overwhelming response since it went live on May 2. In just 3 days, Khalsa Aid India ImpactGuru fundraiser page has raised over Rs 1 crore, cumulatively contributed from over 4500 donors.

The single highest donation received on the crowdfunding campaign in USD is $10,000 and in Rs is 2.50 lakh.

Khalsa Aid India ImpactGuru fundraiser page read: In these unprecedented times, we have been actively engaged in supporting COVID-19 patients with Oxygen Concentrators around the Delhi NCR region. Till now, we have effectively distributed around 350 plus concentrators to needy patients at their doorstep. We are providing this assistance only in the capital for now but we want to expand our outreach to other worst-affected cities as well.

Our goal is to procure around 5000 concentrators so that other cities are assisted too. We have a strong base of volunteers across the country who will carry out the relief project. In this, we require your kind support to expand our outreach. We request you to consider this and collaborate as it is through collective efforts only that maximum patients can be assisted and this surge can be dealt with.

"The nation was grappling with bare minimum resources and we were receiving distress calls overwhelmingly. That's when we started with the distribution of Oxygen Concentrators in and around Delhi. It's been 8 days now; we have distributed around 350 plus concentrators to the most needy patients. Our volunteers have been on-the-go 24x7 ensuring concentrators reach the doorstep of the patient. We are eternally grateful to ImpactGuru for believing in us and helping us to expand our outreach," said Amarpreet Singh, Managing Director, Khalsa Aid Asia Pacific.

"ImpactGuru has observed a phenomenal increase in COVID-19 fundraisers. It is heartening to witness a large number of supporters come forward to financially support NGOs such as the notable Khalsa Aid in procuring Oxygen Concentrators in bulk to help the impacted. Pleased that our tech-for-good platform can play a significant role in scaling Khalsa Aid's efforts to fight the good fight," said Piyush Jain, Co-founder and CEO, ImpactGuru.com.

ImpactGuru.com is India's leading healthcare financing platform for patients and raises money online for medical expenses via online crowdfunding such as COVID-19, cancer, transplants, and accidents. It aggregates a large number of online payments to allow any individual requiring financial assistance to raise funds for any social cause.

