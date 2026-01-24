PNN

Utrecht [Netherlands], January 23: Kinexin Convention Management, the Indian sister company of Korea's national exhibition center KINTEX and the operating company of India's flagship government-owned venue Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre, IICC), held high-level strategic discussions with Royal Jaarbeurs, the Netherlands' leading trade exhibition organizer, at Royal Jaarbeurs' headquarters in Utrecht on 13 January 2026.

During the meeting, the two organizations discussed opportunities for strategic collaboration in developing and hosting international exhibitions in India, leveraging their respective institutional expertise, operational capabilities, and global industry networks.

As part of the ongoing cooperation, Royal Jaarbeurs' international division, VNU Europe, in partnership with the Poultry Federation of India, is organizing VIV Select India, a premier "Feed to Food" trade exhibition for the animal protein and livestock industry. The event is scheduled to take place from 22 to 24 April 2026 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi.