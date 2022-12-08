KONE India is Great Place to Work Certified; Third Time in a Row

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): KONE Elevators India, a fully owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, today announced that the Company has been Great Place to Work® Certified™ for the third consecutive time. This prestigious award is based entirely on the feedback of the employees.

Speaking about the recognition, Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India said, "In India, KONE is spread across 50 offices, with more than 5000 employees, all of whom come from different cultures, different languages, which make us so diverse. But it's due to our strong culture, inclusion and belongingness that, despite being so diverse, our people come to work each day excited to deliver a sustainable, consistent, and successful customer experience. I always believe that 'Dreams Work, When Teams Work's. Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we owe our success and this recognition to our dedicated teams."

MP Saravanan, Director, HR & CSR, KONE Elevators India shared, "We celebrate and thank the KONE family, whose relentless support has enabled us to achieve such an incredible recognition not once, not twice, but three times in a row. Our aspiration is to embed our culture, values and strategy into all our employees' journeys, our policies & processes, and their development. We have created an inclusive work environment where all employees have equal opportunities to progress & thrive in their careers. This recognition establishes KONE as an employer of choice, creating an exciting work experience for all our employees."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

Diversity and inclusion are embedded in the KONE culture and values, and the company is continuously taking steps to build an inclusive culture that celebrates diversity. Recently, during November 7-11, they celebrated Inclusion Week, with a spotlight on many aspects of inclusion, encouraging ideas and showcasing examples of valuing people as their authentic selves.

They ensure an inclusive culture where everyone feels valued and has the courage to be themselves and speak up. Cultural development and an inclusive way of working at KONE means continuous engagement with everyone.

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle.

Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2021, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10.5 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

For more information, please visit (https://www.kone.com/en).

KONE's presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India's rapidly growing cities. It employs 5000+ people in the country.

KONE's production unit in Tamil Nadu near Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. It also has three training centers in Chennai, Gurgaon & Pune, where KONE's installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India's strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators.

KONE's global technology and engineering center in Chennai and Pune, is one of the seven global R & D center, is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

For more information, please visit (https://www.kone.in)

