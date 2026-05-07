VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: The Indian handbag market has no shortage of options. What it lacks is honesty. Most handbags are built to look good for a moment, not to support a woman through her day. They prioritise trends over function, logos over usefulness, and aesthetics over the realities of modern life. Koosia, a new Indian direct-to-consumer handbag brand, is launching to challenge that norm head-on. It positions itself in a largely ignored middle space accessible luxury handbags designed around real life, not runway fantasy. Founded by Ekta Agarwal and Priyanka, Koosia is built on a clear motive: to design handbags that work as hard as the women who carry them.

"Women don't live single-moment lives," says co-founder Ekta Agarwal. "We move between roles constantly, work, travel, family, personal time, and yet handbags are designed as if we exist in one scene at a time. That disconnect is what we wanted to address." The idea for Koosia came from lived experience rather than trend forecasting. Ekta grew up seeing how one dependable handbag could quietly support a woman through daily life. As she moved through different phases herself, she noticed the same reliance remain, what mattered was not decoration, but certainty. Priyanka reached the same understanding through exposure to different cultures. Having lived and studied across Europe and travelled extensively, she observed how women everywhere chose bags based on purpose rather than popularity. A moment during international travel, when she realised she had left her handbag behind, reinforced how deeply women rely on their bags as personal systems of readiness.

That shared understanding became Koosia's foundation. Koosia designs handbags around this belief. Each piece is created to function as a structured, dependable companion, balancing form, space, and flexibility, so women don't have to constantly switch bags or compromise between style and usability. The brand uses vegan leather and focuses on durability, intuitive organisation, and calm, understated design. In a market where many "branded" handbags rely heavily on borrowed icons, Koosia takes a different approach. Every bag is originally designed from the ground up, with careful attention to silhouette, proportions, detailing, and everyday usability, moving away from copy culture and closer to true design culture.

"We're not chasing trends or building 'occasion bags,'" the founders explain. "We're building everyday tools that quietly support women through complex, layered lives." This philosophy extends to pricing as well. Koosia avoids inflated brand markups, focusing instead on high-quality materials, strong fittings, premium finishes, and thoughtful construction, offering value rooted in substance rather than hype. The brand also follows limited, controlled production runs, prioritising design integrity and uniqueness over mass production. By keeping quantities intentional, Koosia ensures its designs do not feel common, while maintaining consistency and quality across every piece. In a market dominated by fast fashion on one end and aspirational luxury on the other, Koosia positions itself deliberately in between, accessible luxury with intent. The brand also aims to shift how Indian handbag brands are perceived globally: not as imitators, but as original, design-led, purpose-driven creators.

While Koosia currently works with global manufacturing partners to meet strict quality benchmarks, its long-term vision includes building design-led manufacturing capabilities in India, without compromising on quality. Looking ahead, the brand is exploring how technology can quietly enhance everyday handbags, through features that improve security and traceability, while keeping design simple and intentional. Koosia is now available online, marking the start of a brand that believes women deserve products that understand them, not just decorate them. About Koosia Founded in 2025, Koosia is an Indian direct-to-consumer handbag brand founded by Ekta Agarwal and Priyanka. Built on a women-to-women philosophy, the brand designs vegan leather handbags that prioritise functionality, original design, and emotional relevance. Koosia focuses on limited production and honest pricing, creating handbags designed to support women across different phases of life.

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